Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Dutch 'mainports' make case for private 5G

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 8/11/2022
Comment (0)

Countries around the world have been awarding frequencies to support 5G rollouts in the 3.5GHz frequency band. In some nations, however, mobile operators and enterprises are being forced to wait a little longer for these much sought-after airwaves because of certain market peculiarities.

Take the Netherlands, for example. The original plan had been to allocate a full 300MHz in the midband spectrum to mobile operators for future 5G services.

However, the country had neglected to take account of the fact that satellite operator Inmarsat was using a portion of 3.5GHz frequencies for the provision of satellite safety services from Burum in the north of the Netherlands.

Schiphol Group and the Port of Rotterdam Authority (known collectively as mainports) are now putting forward the case for private wireless networks in the Netherlands. (Source: frans lemmens/Alamy Stock Photo)
Schiphol Group and the Port of Rotterdam Authority (known collectively as mainports) are now putting forward the case for private wireless networks in the Netherlands.
(Source: frans lemmens/Alamy Stock Photo)

Cue a court case and a ruling in Inmarsat's favor that forced the Dutch government back to the drawing board. Its remit now is to come up with a plan that would allow Inmarsat to maintain its services until it is able to secure a license in Greece.

As things stand, the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (EZK) is in the middle of a consultation on the amendment of the National Frequency Plan (NFP) to accommodate Inmarsat, mobile operators and private wireless use cases.

The draft proposal, it seems, is to allow Inmarsat to use 80MHz until it is able to relocate its operations – all being well by the beginning of 2024.

The current ambition is to hold an auction in December 2023, when the likes of KPN, T-Mobile Netherlands and VodafoneZiggo would be able to bid for a total of 300MHz. Importantly, a further 100MHz would remain available for what the ministry is terming local mobile applications.

Plea for 100MHz

The consultancy period ends on August 26, 2022. As you can imagine, interested parties have been making their contributions, with one of the latest coming from industry association Branchevereniging ICT en Telecommunicatie Grootgebruikers (BTG), which represents the interests of large Dutch companies and institutions.

Already spooked by original plans to split the 100MHz for private wireless into two 50MHz blocks (something the government now seems to have moved away from), BTG members Schiphol Group and the Port of Rotterdam Authority (known collectively as mainports) are now putting forward the case for private wireless networks in the Netherlands.

In a newly compiled report, they insist that the need for mobile services for operational processes at mainports is "evident and growing rapidly," and said analysis of future needs "shows that 100MHz will certainly be needed."

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

The Port of Rotterdam and Schiphol Airport together account for about 5% of the Netherlands' GDP. Although the two mainports differ greatly in appearance, they note that both environments have a lot in common with regard to wireless applications and spectrum needs.

The two mainports have already trialed and deployed private wireless networks based on LTE technology. And they emphasize that wireless connectivity will play a decisive role to ensure their competitiveness in the coming years.

You can download the report from the BTG site, although it is only available in Dutch.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cisco Private 5G Solution Overview
The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Starts with Cisco Private 5G
IDC Paper - Private 5G: Empowering Digitalization for Enterprise and Industrial Organizations
Cisco Private 5G Network
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE