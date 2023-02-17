Dish, JMA hint at private wireless network in Super Bowl stadium

5G operator Dish Network and equipment vendor JMA Wireless appear to have partnered on a private wireless network deployment in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which recently hosted Super Bowl LVII.

Officials from Dish and JMA hinted at their Super Bowl efforts in a recent LinkedIn post, which references a private wireless network inside State Farm Stadium using JMA's equipment and Dish's 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum. The network appears intended for use by broadcasters.

"It is a world class CBRS application that I'm glad we partnered on," Dish's Dave Mayo wrote in the post. Mayo is the Dish executive in charge of building the company's nationwide 5G network. He also recently joined the board of directors of the CTIA, the US wireless industry's primary lobbying organization.

A partnership between Dish and JMA wouldn't be surprising since both companies have made clear their intentions to chase the private wireless networking opportunity. However, it's noteworthy because Verizon announced its own private wireless networking deal with the NFL just days before the Super Bowl.

Both efforts help to highlight the extensive opportunity for mobile operators to deploy private networks, as well as the complexity of the market.

Officials from Dish, JMA and Verizon declined to discuss their respective deployments with Light Reading.

Dish has landed other private wireless opportunities. For example, last year the company said Duke University would use its CBRS spectrum licenses to build a network covering around 600 acres across the university's West and East campuses, using radios from Airspan and JMA Wireless alongside Cisco's management platform.

Dish has speculated that it will eventually capture 20% of the private 5G networking market, which the company believes will be worth a total of $30 billion by 2025.

However, the chief Dish executive in charge of reaching that goal recently left the company. Although Stephen Bye will remain on Dish's board, he is exiting his position as Dish chief commercial officer to become president of the Connectivity division of Ziff Davis.

A complex topic

Verizon's new five-year deal with the National Football League (NFL) is to operate a coach-to-coach communication service. The offering will run in the CBRS band, according to Mobile World Live.

The agreement was announced on the heels of acknowledgment from top Verizon executives that private wireless sales have been sluggish.

"The mobile edge compute and private 5G networks ... the adoption curve [is] a little slower than maybe we would like," Verizon CFO Matt Ellis said last month.

Verizon isn't alone in fretting over the pace of sales.

"Private wireless is not materializing as fast as initially expected. After slashing the previous forecast to reflect weaker than expected progress with on-site deployments, the Dell'Oro Group is again revising the projections downward," the research firm wrote in a recent release. "This time the primary source is the traditional wide-area private wireless segments."

Even so, the fact that both Dish and Verizon are using the CBRS spectrum band for private wireless opportunities is noteworthy. A recent report commissioned by the CTIA lobbying association asserted that spectrum in the 3.5GHz CBRS band remains mostly unused several years after it was released for commercial operations.

