Dell's Dennis Hoffman: Packaging cloud, 5G and more for carriers

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Dell sees telcos' challenges in 5G networks as similar to what the company has handled in IT networks and cloud computing. Service providers say they want open networks and a broad vendor ecosystem, but they're not set up to buy a different set of vendors for every network need.

Dennis Hoffman, SVP and GM of Dell's telecom systems business, said that Dell and its partners are working hard to make sure that buying open networks is possible by working up and down the technology stack to eliminate capex and opex costs where possible. Oh, to be in the room while that's happening...

Anyway, in the core of their networks, carriers are virtualizing and disaggregating, where possible, to save operations costs and make the network more flexible. The cost and performance advantages of being more "open" in the 5G RAN haven't been as obvious to date, but that could change soon. Hoffman said the opex advantages of open networks are there, but the industry has been perhaps myopically focused on the initial "cost of the box," when deploying new networks.

Opex savings are also an argument for new network services, like private 5G networks, where Dell sees opportunities to sell to enterprises directly and through its carrier customers as partners. "As a cloud native cellular standard, I think it just fits in more with the transformation that enterprises have been on and there are use cases where [private 5G] is by far the best solution," Hoffman said.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading