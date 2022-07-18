Dell'Oro: Private wireless forecast adjusted downward

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, private wireless radio access network (RAN) shipments and revenues are again coming in below expectations, resulting in another markdown.

Additional highlights from the Private Wireless Advanced Research Report:

Private wireless projections have been revised downward to reflect weaker than expected progress with private wireless LTE and 5G small cells.

Total private wireless RAN revenues, including macro and small cells, are projected to roughly double between 2022 and 2026.

Standalone private LTE/5G is now expected to account for a low single-digit share of the total RAN market by 2026.

