Dell'Oro: Launch of new distributed cloud networking report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced today the launch of its new Distributed Cloud Networking advanced research report. The first report will be released in July 2023.

The report will address key topics, including:

  • What technologies are in? Which ones is it replacing and complimenting?
  • How large has the market been? How significant will it be in five years?
  • What are the primary use cases? How fast are enterprises adopting it?
  • Who are the vendors?
  • How do public cloud service providers participate in the market? Will they overtake the opportunity?
  • What is expected to be the regional revenue?
  • What are the inhibitors to growth? What are the accelerators?

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Distributed Cloud Networking report will define Distributed Cloud Networking against the backdrop of use cases that arise with the information transformation trifecta. It quantifies the Distributed Cloud Networking market against the backdrop of existing markets, such as the comms service provider transport, enterprise routing (high-end and access), SASE/SD-WAN, SASE/SSE, and multi-cloud networking software (MNCS) markets. Also included is an analysis of market drivers and inhibitors that are expected to shape market growth over the next five years.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

