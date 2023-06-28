Dell'Oro: Campus NaaS Revenues to Reach $609M by 2027

Dell'Oro: Campus NaaS Revenues to Reach $609 M by 2027



REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, projects that Campus NaaS revenues will grow quickly over the next five years, eclipsing the growth rate of the Public Cloud-Managed LAN market.

Additional highlights from the brand new Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN Advanced Research Report:

Recurring license revenues are becoming a material force for revenue growth, and these will gain pace as Public Cloud-Managed LAN revenues grow to $9 B in 2027.

The North American region will remain the largest revenue opportunity, both for Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN.

Three types of Campus NaaS are emerging: Campus NaaS Enabler; Turnkey Campus NaaS; and Wi-Fi as a Utility. Each type of Campus NaaS has different characteristics and growth drivers.

New vendors are jumping into the fray. Startups are emerging from stealth mode, incumbent vendors are evolving their offers, and there is an opportunity for vendors from adjacent markets to take market share.

The 5-year CAGR of Campus NaaS is enhanced by its recurring revenue profile.

