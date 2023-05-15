Cox Communications to acquire Unite Private Networks

ATLANTA – Cox Communications has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining interest in Unite Private Networks (UPN). The transaction is expected to close by June 30.

Segra CEO Kevin Hart will lead the new company as CEO, and Jason Adkins, UPN CEO, will report to Kevin as president of the new company.

In the last few years, Cox has invested in business services companies including Segra and managed cloud services provider Logicworks. Acquiring the remaining interest in UPN supports that ongoing focus. Cox became the majority owner of UPN in 2016.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Evercore acted as exclusive financial advisor to Cox Communications in this transaction and Eversheds Sutherland acted as legal counsel. UPN was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Dentons US LLP. Bank Street Group LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Ridgemont and Alston & Bird acted as legal counsel.

