Cox and partners to deliver end-to-end private networks for commercial customers

ATLANTA – Cox Communications today announced that it is now collaborating with Intel and Future Technologies to design and deploy end-to-end managed private network solutions for public and private sector commercial customers.

The new go-to-market agreement combines Intel's portfolio of cloud-to-edge solutions; Future Technologies' segment expertise and system integration experience; and Cox's Edge infrastructure, fiber assets and its ability to end-to-end design, deliver and manage private wireless connectivity for a variety of business industries and sizes. Cox Private Networks launched in 2022, uses both LTE/5G and fixed wireless access and is part of the company's portfolio that works together to holistically serve commercial customers' connectivity, telecom and IT needs.

Initial Cox Private Network deployments include several smart city solutions. In an early smart park pilot with the city of Las Vegas, Cox built a managed private network that uses millimeter wave spectrum to transport high resolution data for insights on park usage, vehicle volumes and facility health. The company is now installing an additional private network that covers eight city blocks in Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont District and will support patrons and businesses with real-time insights focused on security, parking, noise levels, air quality and pedestrian counting. Cox has also used CBRS to build a private wireless network extension to connect low-income Mesa Public Schools students at home, increasing digital equity in the district. The customized private network solutions support other business use cases across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, government, higher education and campus/venue-based environments.

Read the full press release here.

