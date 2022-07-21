Sign In Register
Private Networks

CommScope and Microsoft team on private wireless network platform

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/21/2022
Comment (0)

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today that it has collaborated with Microsoft to create a converged private wireless network solution, enabling new low-latency and mobile applications to transform industrial manufacturing.

CommScope successfully deployed the combined solution—using Microsoft Azure private MEC and CommScope CBRS access points—in its own manufacturing innovation center in Shakopee, Minnesota. Through this cloud-connected, low-latency private wireless network, CommScope is already improving both the operational efficiency and manufacturing agility of its facilities.

This solution brings augmented reality applications and cloud-based manufacturing tools to factory engineers. This includes immersive technology training, aggregated assembly line data, and real-time remote assistance to improve production ramp times and worker capabilities. CommScope also leverages its low-latency wireless network to mobilize testing equipment across the production line. As an example, specialized microscopes are now mobilized so fiber optic quality testing can be done anywhere in real time as opposed to pulling product off the line.

Read the full announcement here.

CommScope

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
