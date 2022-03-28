Sign In Register
Private Networks

Celona closes $60M funding round

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/28/2022
Comment (0)

CUPERTINO, Calif. – Celona, the first enterprise networking company to bridge the gap between LTE/5G cellular wireless and enterprise IT infrastructures, announced today that it has closed a $60 million Series C financing round led by DigitalBridge Ventures, the Venture Capital initiative of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Additionally, Celona has further strengthened its executive leadership team with the recent appointment of Robert Mustarde as senior vice president of Worldwide Sales. Mr. Mustarde is an industry veteran who has held leadership positions at companies including Versa Networks and Ruckus Wireless.

The financing round also included participation from all of Celona’s existing investors: Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTTVC, Qualcomm Ventures and Cervin Ventures. The new financing brings Celona’s total capital investment to $100 million. The proceeds will be used to accelerate Celona’s worldwide expansion, channel growth and research and development efforts.

"Celona has brought a solution to the private 5G market that we believe will have a transformative impact on the entire industry," said Marc Ganzi, president and CEO of DigitalBridge. "We will be leveraging DigitalBridge’s leadership and resources in digital infrastructure to expand our ventures platform by investing in exciting, entrepreneurial businesses like Celona. We are thrilled to partner with Celona for DigitalBridge’s inaugural venture investment, and we see tremendous potential for the business's continued growth and leadership in the private cellular space."

The company’s customer base includes world-class organizations such as Verizon, NTT Ltd, SBA Communications, St. Luke’s Hospital System, Purdue Research Foundation, Stanislaus State University and many other brand-named enterprises.

Celona’s 5G LAN platform is used by manufacturers, retailers, hospitals, schools and supply-chain leaders to drive transformational results for a wide range of mission-critical use cases that require the deterministic wireless connectivity on private and interference-free cellular spectrum and fast mobility for new generation of highly mobile devices and robotics infrastructures.

It is the only private 5G solution in the industry that has been purpose-built to help organizations easily deploy, operate and integrate 5G cellular technology with their existing infrastructure. Patented MicroSlicing technology enables customers to offer guaranteed QoS, latency and performance on a per application and per device group basis. Organizations can see Celona’s unique 5G LAN solution in action by visiting https://celona.io/journey.

Celona

