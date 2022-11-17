Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Cal Poly pursues private 5G with Federated and AWS

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

ARLINGTON, Va. – Federated Wireless, today announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on a private wireless deployment with California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) to support the university's 5G innovation network. The deployment will increase research capabilities, enhance bandwidth and advance connectivity across the San Luis Obispo, California, campus. Cal Poly is one of the nation's top masters-level public universities and a leader in digital transformation.

The Cal Poly deployment is part of a broader initiative between Federated Wireless and AWS to build, deploy and manage private wireless networks, and accelerate digital transformation for customers across industries. Sold as a managed service to customers in AWS Marketplace, the Federated Wireless Private Wireless Network for Your Enterprise offers a turnkey private wireless solution with all the advantages of private wireless combined with rapid deployment, skilled resources, assured service management and support. The combination of edge services on AWS and Federated Wireless managed services enables a private wireless network to be deployed and operational in a matter of weeks.

The Cal Poly Digital Transformation Hub (DxHub), powered by AWS, is a Cloud Innovation Center that solves real world challenges, further accelerating the adoption of technologies such as cloud, edge and Internet of Things (IoT) for public sector organizations. With the launch of Cal Poly's 5G innovation network, the university can leverage the cloud-based advantages of shared-spectrum enabled CBRS 5G connectivity to advance cutting-edge projects and research. Faculty and students across disciplines are currently working on a construction management project to pilot the use of a digital twin for the campus. Other research opportunities include smart greenhouses, autonomous farming and various data-intensive projects.

"Cal Poly continues to lead in the development of a digital campus. We're driving innovation for smart buildings and smart agriculture by introducing new devices and applications, and now we have a more reliable way to get data from point A to point B. Federated Wireless and AWS are giving us the 5G backbone to make the digital campus a reality," said Bill Britton, Cal Poly's vice president for information technology services and chief information officer. "Our work is all about Learn by Doing, ensuring students, faculty and staff have access to the latest technology to advance research and innovation. Federated Wireless and AWS are enabling us to bring the power and privacy of 5G to our campus faster."

The unique multi-tenancy capabilities of private wireless ensure the solution can partition private network resources for different requirements and user groups. This means the private 5G resources can scale to accommodate projects starting with the DxHub as well as various organizations on campus including IT services, facilities and academic research.

Built on AWS Snowcone, an ultra portable and rugged edge compute, storage, and data transfer device, and connected over Federated Wireless shared spectrum deployed on AWS, the 5G private wireless solution is designed to deliver secure, reliable connectivity in highly remote environments where last-mile connectivity has traditionally been the greatest barrier to deploying innovative new applications and devices. Running on AWS allows Cal Poly to deliver cloud-based applications across its expansive and geographically diverse campus locations.

"It's become very clear that private wireless is a major piece of the puzzle for enterprises to realize the massive potential of IoT and cloud automation," said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. "Our work with AWS is about giving customers the easiest path to get started with private wireless while creating seamless, supported integrations. We're proud to streamline this offering for entities that are eager to get started with private wireless and 5G."

Federated Wireless is part of the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

"Our customers want simple, fast and dedicated wireless connectivity to enable their mission-critical applications," said Sameer Vuyyuru, head of worldwide business development, telco industry at AWS. "The combination of AWS with Federated Wireless's Private Wireless Network for Your Enterprise helps simplify the process to build, deploy and manage private wireless networks, making it easier for more customers to realize the benefits. We are pleased to work with Cal Poly to leverage these benefits to accelerate learning and innovation across its campus."

Read the press release here.

Federated Wireless

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cisco Private 5G Solution Overview
The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Starts with Cisco Private 5G
IDC Paper - Private 5G: Empowering Digitalization for Enterprise and Industrial Organizations
Cisco Private 5G Network
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Sharing Network Operation and Scheduling System Based on Multi-Operator BaaS Collaboration By C114
Accelerating Digital Services in LATAM By Ken Wieland
U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei 5G MetaAAU Marine Coverage Verification By Huawei
The Road to Zero Load, Zero Carbon for Mobile Networks By Roberto Kompany and James Crawshaw
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE