Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

BT and Ericsson behind UK's first Industry 4.0 live 5G factory

News Analysis Fiona Graham, Editorial Director, Light Reading 7/21/2020
Comment (0)

BT has announced the UK's first live 5G factory installation has been switched on at the Worcestershire 5G Testbed (W5G).

The new Industry 4.0 factory is run by engineering company Worcester Bosch, best known for domestic boilers.

A 5G private network and mobile edge computing infrastructure was built using Ericsson equipment, that's now fully managed by BT.

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, big data analytics and augmented reality should mean fully automated intelligent and dynamic manufacturing processes.

Intelligent networking
There are great expectations – the testbed's initial 5G private network installation has so far yielded positive results – increasing factory output by as much as 2%.

"We have learnt an awful lot within the W5G Testbed," said Carl Arntzen, CEO at Worcester Bosch.

Work smarter: The Worcester Bosch plant is the first live 5G smart factory in the UK. (Source: BT)
Work smarter: The Worcester Bosch plant is the first live 5G smart factory in the UK.
(Source: BT)

"Both about the 5G network itself, but most importantly about the skills and competencies we need in-house, and what data to stream in order to develop a real-time understanding of the behavior of various machines."

The deal includes access to the EE Mobile Labs in Borehamwood. Working with Ericsson, the team will support the 5G private core and radio access network (RAN) from Ericsson, wide area network (WAN) and the multi-access edge computing (MEC) environment.

W5G launched in 2018 with government funding, aiming to create the UK's most comprehensive 5G testbed trial.

BT was one of the founding consortium partners, along with Worcestershire County Council, the University of Surrey, AWTG, Huawei, O2 and Malvern Hills Science Park.

The company is now stepping up its involvement, becoming the testbed's lead technology partner

Industrial cord cutting
5G technology has long been touted as a potential key driver for Industry 4.0.

The promise of low latency, speed and stability offers the potential for cost-efficient implementation of smart manufacturing and logistics systems running on the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Using mobile technology to create private networks offers fast rollout, without the need for extensive changes to the infrastructure. In other words, a relatively easy way for business to invest in smart systems integrating AI and machine learning into the full production line and supply chain.

However, Pablo Tomasi, principal analyst, private networks, at Omdia, says the role of telecoms operators in the private networks market is still up for debate, with options for managing the networks including enterprise-managed or third-party managed, for example, by a system integrator or private network specialist).

"BT announced that it runs and manages this test network – the company must use this opportunity to provide clear lessons for prospective clients on why a telecoms operator is best placed to run and manage the network in commercial deployments," he said.

Want to know more about private networks? Check out our dedicated private networks content channel here on Light Reading.

"While the UK private networks market has been ramping up in recent months, the government's decision to ban Huawei from 5G networks will bring additional costs for telecoms operators, whose first priority will be to protect revenues in the consumer market."

"This could in turn slow down their ambition and investment in new early-stage emerging opportunities such as private networks."

BT is hoping the partnership will offer up valuable data on how to further optimize private networks for other industries, including aerospace, and also for SMEs.

In the meantime, both BT and W5G are actively looking for other companies keen to take part in the trial.

Related posts:

Fiona Graham, editorial director at Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
CenturyLink, Dell Technologies partner for private cloud at the network edge
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 22, 2020 Building the Road to the Network Edge: A Look at Container Innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE