Private Networks

Betacom, Qualcomm team for private networks

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Private wireless pioneer Betacom today announced its close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in 5G, wireless communications and compute, to accelerate delivery of private networks to U.S. businesses through an integrated delivery model. Mutual customers of Betacom and Qualcomm Technologies will benefit from fast, simple deployments that combine the Betacom 5G as a Service (5GaaS) private network offering and Qualcomm Technologies extensive enablement ecosystem, spanning its customizable automation and management offering, RAN and device platforms across a multi-vendor landscape.

This collaboration is aimed at giving clients access to an end-to-end, off-the-shelf private network service that has been fully tested and validated and is backed by extensive expertise and support. Betacom will provide network design, delivery and management, with Qualcomm Technologies' 5G private networks RAN automation technology enabling client business transformation and expanding the benefits of 5G.

One customer trialing this unique combination is logistics provider Teltech Group. According to Teltech CEO Lisa Hanlon-Knight, "The ability to deploy lab-tested and field-hardened software and device combinations from Qualcomm Technologies atop Betacom 5G as a Service gives us the confidence we need to say with certainty that private networks are the future of connectivity and communications for Teltech and our customers. The secure private network that Betacom deployed and manages for us and the expansive ecosystem that Qualcomm Technologies has assembled lets us know that we will always have the leading-edge technologies available to us and that deployment and management will be fast, easy, and cost-efficient."

"Qualcomm Technologies is at the forefront of 5G private network acceleration with offerings designed to streamline network design, deployment, and operation across a wide range of industries and use cases," said Gerardo Giaretta, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Our latest technology innovations, including our RAN automation and management offering added to our portfolio through the acquisition of Cellwize, coupled with collaboration from companies like Betacom, fuels the proliferation of 5G private network benefits for enterprises."

According to Jeff Kagan, telecom, technology and wireless industry analyst and consultant, "Private 5G networks are the wave of the future. When a company uses a private 5G wireless network, they control who gets access to it and they choose the people and things that get priority when the network is busy. This is why private wireless networks are so valuable to a growing number of companies, government agencies, manufacturers and more. The value prop of these networks is extraordinarily high."

Betacom 5GaaS, the industry's first fully-managed, end-to-end private wireless service, gives U.S. enterprises access to cost-effective, high-performance and lightning-fast 5G networks, with network management delivered via its cloud-based Security and Service Operations Center (SSOC) built on Zero Trust. The company has a long and successful history of building wireless infrastructure for mid-to-large enterprises and the expertise to meet the private wireless needs of the manufacturing, airlines and warehousing sectors.

"We look forward to working closely with Qualcomm Technologies to bring the benefits of private networks to more businesses across the entire U.S. supply chain," said Johan Bjorklund, CEO of Betacom. "This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will help the U.S. move even faster to elevate its place in the world economy through realization of the benefits of Industry 4.0."

Read the press release here.

Betacom

