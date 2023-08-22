Betacom one of first wireless service providers deploying VMware Private Mobile Network

LAS VEGAS – Private wireless pioneer Betacom today announced it has been selected by VMware as one of three inaugural wireless service provider partners to deploy and manage VMware Private Mobile Networks. Aimed at accelerating digital transformation at the edge, VMware, which today announced its latest edge initiatives at VMware Explore 2023 Las Vegas, tapped Betacom to help enterprises reduce the complexity associated with private mobile networks.

Betacom will seamlessly integrate VMware’s Private Mobile Network offering built on Edge Compute Stack into its existing private network managed service offering 5G as a Service (5GaaS), enabling rapid deployment and effortless management and orchestration of private wireless networks for enterprise clients. Betacom 5GaaS, the industry’s first fully-managed, end-to-end private wireless service, safeguards data by isolating traffic and keeping company data behind the enterprise firewall, by implementing Zero Trust design principles and Betacom AirGap Protection that features a combination of traffic segregation, 3GPP tunneling, encryption and granular access controls. Betacom delivers 24x7, 365 days a year network management from its cloud-based Security and Service Operations Center (SSOC).

The new VMware Edge Compute Stack can support multiple use cases at the edge including deployments in the manufacturing, retail, campus and healthcare sectors for a wide variety of applications. For manufacturing customers, the solution supports software-defined manufacturing, predictive maintenance, inventory management, safety and security. For healthcare customers, it provides support for IoT wearables, smart utilities and surgical robotics.

Read the full press release here.

Betacom