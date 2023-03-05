Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Baicells touts private LTE network for Phoenix rental community

News Wire Feed

PLANO, Texas – Baicells Technologies, a leading provider of LTE and 5G cellular solutions, and its networking partners CELLocity, ALEF Edge, and LittleBird collaborated to define and deploy a private LTE solution for residential rental communities in Phoenix, AZ. The commercial deployment was recently recognized with an award for excellence by the OnGo Alliance, a leading industry organization with 180+ member companies, that promotes the capabilities and benefits of private LTE and 5G networks.

Often, many properties are designed and constructed with network connectivity as an afterthought leading to a mismatch between need and ability, and increasingly connectivity is utility-like, and more devices across the home or business require this critical utility to operate. Retrofitting venues with fixed wired facilities is often expensive and slow, or relying on legacy approaches like Wi-Fi can come with clear risks and drawbacks, but alternatives like private LTE/5G address these issues while also introducing new benefits.

Leveraging Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum, the team quickly built and deployed a turnkey private wireless (cellular) network at Cabana Happy Valley, a residential complex of 292 apartments and community spaces based in Phoenix, Arizona. The solution went on air in February 2023 and is another real-world proof point that cellular connectivity is no longer the exclusive domain of wireless network operators.

The turnkey solution has several elements comprising of LTE radios from Baicells, a managed core solution from CELLocity, Hosted Edge from ALEF Edge, and the IoT application ecosystem from LittleBird. Vall Technologies bundled the elements and deployed a turnkey solution making it easy for the complex.

The property's private LTE network can be scaled to easily accommodate more connected devices when required and has the performance to introduce new use cases like video monitoring, digital signage, smart lighting, automation, and more. This type of wireless network model proved to be much more economical, both in time and dollar spend, than extending fixed wired facilities to each of the apartments across the complex. And even with all this capability and performance in the network, the underlying economics were afforded as part of the tenant's monthly rent.

This solution template is already being rolled out at other residential properties across the Phoenix, AZ metro area and beyond.

Read the full press release here.

Baicells

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cisco Private 5G Solution Overview
The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Starts with Cisco Private 5G
IDC Paper - Private 5G: Empowering Digitalization for Enterprise and Industrial Organizations
Cisco Private 5G Network
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling of 5G
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE