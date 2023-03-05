Baicells touts private LTE network for Phoenix rental community

PLANO, Texas – Baicells Technologies, a leading provider of LTE and 5G cellular solutions, and its networking partners CELLocity, ALEF Edge, and LittleBird collaborated to define and deploy a private LTE solution for residential rental communities in Phoenix, AZ. The commercial deployment was recently recognized with an award for excellence by the OnGo Alliance, a leading industry organization with 180+ member companies, that promotes the capabilities and benefits of private LTE and 5G networks.

Often, many properties are designed and constructed with network connectivity as an afterthought leading to a mismatch between need and ability, and increasingly connectivity is utility-like, and more devices across the home or business require this critical utility to operate. Retrofitting venues with fixed wired facilities is often expensive and slow, or relying on legacy approaches like Wi-Fi can come with clear risks and drawbacks, but alternatives like private LTE/5G address these issues while also introducing new benefits.

Leveraging Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum, the team quickly built and deployed a turnkey private wireless (cellular) network at Cabana Happy Valley, a residential complex of 292 apartments and community spaces based in Phoenix, Arizona. The solution went on air in February 2023 and is another real-world proof point that cellular connectivity is no longer the exclusive domain of wireless network operators.

The turnkey solution has several elements comprising of LTE radios from Baicells, a managed core solution from CELLocity, Hosted Edge from ALEF Edge, and the IoT application ecosystem from LittleBird. Vall Technologies bundled the elements and deployed a turnkey solution making it easy for the complex.

The property's private LTE network can be scaled to easily accommodate more connected devices when required and has the performance to introduce new use cases like video monitoring, digital signage, smart lighting, automation, and more. This type of wireless network model proved to be much more economical, both in time and dollar spend, than extending fixed wired facilities to each of the apartments across the complex. And even with all this capability and performance in the network, the underlying economics were afforded as part of the tenant's monthly rent.

This solution template is already being rolled out at other residential properties across the Phoenix, AZ metro area and beyond.

