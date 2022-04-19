Athonet teams with BearCom for private wireless

BOSTON – Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, and BearCom, a wireless integrator, are working together to bring private LTE, 5G and CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) solutions to key industries throughout North America.

The two companies have teamed up for private LTE proof-of-concepts and installations in education, healthcare, Industry 4.0 and other key industries that are looking for a wireless solution that brings the benefits of cellular coverage, including security, reliability and capacity, into the enterprise.

"When developing a private network, our customers rely on us to provide a mobile core that is proven, reliable and secure," said Mike Owen, chief technology officer, BearCom. "Athonet has delivered thousands of LTE, 4G/5G and CBRS mission-critical networks across the globe in the same verticals where we are focused."

One of the most recent installations was a private LTE network using CBRS for the Fort Worth Independent School District in Texas. The Athonet EPC LTE mobile core was deployed onsite at the district's data center. As the system integrator, BearCom brought in other vendors to supply the Spectrum Access System, home routers, CBRS eNodeBs (CBSDs) and radio access network (RAN) software for the network. The private LTE network is expected to support up to 4,000 students.

"Organizations are beginning to understand the benefits of private networks but need an integrator that can bring all the vendors together to deliver business results," said Simon O'Donnell, president, Athonet USA.

Athonet