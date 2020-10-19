AT&T adds Nokia to CBRS private network drive

DALLAS – AT&T has added Nokia's end-to-end industrial-grade capabilities to its AT&T Private Cellular Networks solutions. Now businesses across the United States can build private networks through AT&T using Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum and Nokia infrastructure. Both Nokia Digital Automation Cloud and Modular Private Wireless platforms will be offered by AT&T.

Private networks are increasingly important for businesses – especially in Industry 4.0 environments with a lot of connected devices, where privacy, data control and performance are all crucial. AT&T's on-premises edge portfolio, which already includes 5G-capable AT&T Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), is expanding to offer these additional private cellular solutions with Nokia to meet those Industry 4.0 needs.

This is a great solution for enterprise customers – including manufacturing, logistics, energy and education – that want to use CBRS LTE private wireless solutions as part of their networking strategy. It can support enterprises in building a more agile business that keeps pace with shifting demand, accelerates digital transformation, and unlocks new IoT opportunities with reliable and predictable connectivity for people, machines and sensors.

