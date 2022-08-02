Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Private Networks

Anterix stumbles in pursuit of private wireless

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/8/2022
Comment (0)

Eight months ago, Anterix said that it expected to ink a handful of private wireless networking deals worth over $200 million in "contracted proceeds" by March of 2022. However, the company isn't sure all the contracts will come through before the end of the quarter.

"I'm also a realist," said Ryan Gerbrandt, the company's CFO, during Anterix's quarterly earnings conference call last week, according to a company-provided transcript of the event. "We've seen already what can happen to the timing of these deals as we get to the close and can't rule out the alternative of that the agreements may push beyond March 31."

The financial analysts at B. Riley Securities acknowledged that Anterix appears to have "backed off" its goal.

"Instead, Anterix attempted to focus investors' attention on its unchanged longer-term guidance of generating $1.8 billion of contracted spectrum license proceeds by fiscal year 2024," they wrote in a note to investors.

As a result, the analysts now expect Anterix to report just $146 million in "contracted spectrum lease proceeds" by March.

Nonetheless, the analysts with B. Riley Securities – as well as Anterix executives – maintained a positive outlook on the company's broader business, which involves leasing 900MHz spectrum licenses to utilities and others looking to build their own private wireless networks.

"I believe it's not a matter of 'if' but rather 'when' we close these contracts," said Anterix CEO Robert Schwartz.

Schwartz added that Anterix is now working with a total of 60 utility companies, several of which are in the final phases of signing official commercial deals with the broadband provider.

Indeed, Texas State University recently announced it is working with Anterix and others on a "smart networks lab" project for utilities.

Private connections

Anterix's business model hinges on getting utilities and others to pay millions of dollars for access to spectrum licenses ideal for private wireless networks, including those based on 4G and 5G technologies. Such networks can support a wide array of applications including potentially stopping wildfires by turning off broken power lines before they hit the ground.

Suppliers such as Cisco and Sierra Wireless have agreed to build equipment specifically for networks using Anterix's spectrum holdings, and Anterix has already announced a handful of commercial agreements with utilities.

Connections to utility meters is among the many applications touted by Anterix. (Source: Duke Energy)
Connections to utility meters is among the many applications touted by Anterix.
(Source: Duke Energy)

But Anterix is clearly seeing some hesitation among its potential customers. That's noteworthy considering that research and consulting firm Dell'Oro Group recently reduced its expectations for sales of equipment running in the 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum band partly due to sluggish sales in the private wireless networking industry.

"It's still early days" in the private wireless networking industry, said Dell'Oro Group's Stefan Pongratz in comments to Light Reading.

Norman Fekrat, of CBRS vendor Imagine Wireless, partly blamed the situation on the complexities around private wireless networking technology. He said the telecom industry in general needs to smooth the sales process for enterprises looking to build their own private wireless networks in the CBRS spectrum.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Heavy Reading Research Survey: The Telecom Operator Opportunity for Private Mobile Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE