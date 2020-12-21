Sign In Register
Private Networks

Ameren inks 30-year 900MHz lease with Anterix

12/21/2020
Comment (0)

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey – Anterix today announced its first long-term 900 MHz broadband spectrum lease agreements, covering Ameren Corporation's ("Ameren") service territories for 30 years. These agreements enable Ameren's deployment of a private LTE network to support its digital transformation to deliver benefits for millions of Ameren customers in Illinois and Missouri. Ameren will enjoy the scale, security, and innovation benefits that the global LTE ecosystem provides, while simultaneously maintaining control of its own private communications capabilities with licensed spectrum.

"Today's announcement officially launches the utility industry's capturing of the tremendous benefits of 900 MHz private LTE, a foundational element of a reliable and secure electric grid," said Anterix President & CEO Rob Schwartz. "As Anterix continues to collaborate with the fantastic team at Ameren to help achieve their broadband vision beyond these milestone agreements, we believe this partnership will also drive the utility sector's collective adoption of 900 MHz private LTE."

"We see 900 MHz private LTE as a vital component of our digitization strategy to support a wide range of benefits to Ameren and its customers, allowing for the eventual consolidation of over 20 of our legacy networks onto one platform," said Bhavani Amirthalingam, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer for Ameren. "Anterix has been a valuable partner in our pursuit of the critical communications layer of our digital grid. Over the next several decades, this private LTE network will advance the reliability and security of the electric grid through a range of broadband-enabled applications and services, including the integration of distributed energy resources to help us meet our net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050."

Recognizing the scarcity of the spectrum asset, Ameren was an early advocate for regulatory changes by the FCC that would enable broadband services in the 900 MHz spectrum band and is a founding member, along with Anterix, of the Utility Broadband Alliance. Ameren piloted multiple use cases, and after a successful outcome, elected to execute these agreements. Following Ameren's lead, numerous additional utilities are working with Anterix to explore 900 MHz private LTE opportunities.

The agreements are subject to customary terms and conditions, including board approvals as well as the conversion of Anterix's spectrum into broadband licenses in Ameren's service territories. For additional information regarding the terms of the lease agreements between Ameren and Anterix, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Anterix website at anterix.com/investors/.

Anterix

