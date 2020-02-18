Sign In Register
Mobile World Congress

PR firm announces events for MWC, 4YFN attendees still going to Barcelona

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/18/2020
Comment (0)

BARCELONA, Spain – The Silver Telegram, LA-based Technology PR Agency, announces The Phoenix Events. The Phoenix Events are a networking event series for those formerly attending Mobile World Congress and 4YFN that are looking for meeting and networking spaces in the midst of the cancellation of the GSMA events in Barcelona next week.

"After the cancellation of MWC there was nothing but sadness all around. Thanks to Ronjini Joshua, she has utilized all the possible resources to provide all the former MWC attendees a platform to network," says Hassan Zulfiqar, Chapter Director of StartupGrind from Pakistan. "We had founders that still wanted to go to Spain for networking opportunities and pitch events, so it is good to be able to have an event that will allow us to network and set meetings at a common location for Mobile World Congress attendees. The Silver Telegram organized and collaborate with innovative Barcelona coworking spaces to provide such an awesome networking platform within no time, very much like a Phoenix coming out of the ashes."

The Phoenix events will be held at premier coworking spaces in Barcelona including BCombinator, Itnig and MOB Barcelona. The networking sessions are free for the former attendees of the Mobile World Congress and 4YFN but require registration through Eventbrite to attend here: The Phoenix Event .

"After the announcement last week, I spoke with several attendees who were left with few alternatives and little time to change their travel plans for what is usually one of the biggest events of their year," says CEO and founder of The Silver Telegram, Ronjini Joshua. "I saw this opportunity to create something, Barcelona's coworking community came together very quickly to offer spaces and we are excited for everyone to see what the city has to offer."

Events location and times are as follows:

Tuesday, February 25 -

2:00 pm - 6:00 pm CET - BCombinator (Carrer de Badajoz, 32, 08005 Barcelona)

Wednesday, February 26 -

2:00 pm - 6:00 pm CET - Itnig (Carrer de Pujades, 100, 08005 Barcelona, Spain)

Thursday, February 27 -

2:00 pm - 6:00 pm CET - MOB Barcelona (Carrer Bailén 11, Bajos 08010 Barcelona)

Attendees can come to network, meet other MWC attendees and host meetings. Also, to see other events happening during the week visit our blog: Barcelona Tech Events

The Silver Telegram

