Point Broadband launches Atlas Digital's CORE E-Commerce Platform

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Atlas Digital Group (ADG), fiber and cable digital commerce expert and developers of the CORE Digital Commerce platform, has partnered with Point Broadband to grow the company’s eCommerce sales of its fiber and wireless broadband solutions.

Headquartered in Opelika, Alabama, Point Broadband offers fiber-to-the-premises services to customers in Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and New York. CORE will help the company’s ability to market internet and phone services through online sales channels.

"We are thrilled to be using Atlas Digital Group’s CORE platform," said Point Broadband Vice President of Marketing Taylor Nipper. "The platform’s capability to support all variations of products and business rules in our market areas, and to do so with a refined customer experience that only took a few weeks to launch, is a game changer for us."

"Point Broadband is a leading provider of fiber broadband solutions and we are proud to work with them to help them achieve their online sales goals," said CEO and founder of Atlas Digital Group Mark Mihalevich. "CORE is a proven turnkey digital commerce solution designed specifically for the fiber and broadband industry that will help to lower operating costs, grow revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and optimize package and pricing strategies."

According to ADG, CORE’s optimized user experience makes the purchase process quick and easy, intuitive order management streamlines the sales process, and performance dashboards deliver data-driven business intelligence.

Read the full announcement here.