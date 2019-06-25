Podcast: Why Telcos Are Challenged at the Edge

What do telcos need to succeed at edge computing? For one thing, a lot more time.

In this episode, Ray, Kelsey and Phil talk about why so many believe that innovation at the edge will unlock a lot of promises of next-generation networks. But it will be a challenge -- getting those boundaries between the physical and digital worlds to blur will require some things that telcos are good at (connectivity, security, quality of service) and some things they're not so good at (flexible computing infrastructure, new business and operating models).

We discuss the journey of some service providers, such as Telefónica, that have been actively working on edge computing for years. In Spain, Telefónica has been tackling the technical challenges at the edge, and it is still hard at work making sure it has a clear understanding of the business case for edge computing, even without knowing the demand.

Listen to find out how edge computing fits into the 5G puzzle and what we think will happen next.

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading