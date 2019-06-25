& cplSiteName &

Podcast: Why Telcos Are Challenged at the Edge

Phil Harvey
6/25/2019
50%
50%

What do telcos need to succeed at edge computing? For one thing, a lot more time.

In this episode, Ray, Kelsey and Phil talk about why so many believe that innovation at the edge will unlock a lot of promises of next-generation networks. But it will be a challenge -- getting those boundaries between the physical and digital worlds to blur will require some things that telcos are good at (connectivity, security, quality of service) and some things they're not so good at (flexible computing infrastructure, new business and operating models).

We discuss the journey of some service providers, such as Telefónica, that have been actively working on edge computing for years. In Spain, Telefónica has been tackling the technical challenges at the edge, and it is still hard at work making sure it has a clear understanding of the business case for edge computing, even without knowing the demand.

Listen to find out how edge computing fits into the 5G puzzle and what we think will happen next.

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Related posts:

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from The Philter
Bill Walker, a senior-level executive working on the carrier's cloud, NFV and SDN efforts, has left. No word yet on his next move.
The way to defend against DDoS and other attacks is changing, says Nokia's Craig Labovitz. That's because the Internet is getting bigger and smaller at the same time.
Light Reading's Mike Dano weighs in on how the major carriers are stacking up with the way they're handling pricing for 5G service (if you can find it).
Kelsey Ziser joins the podcast to discuss some of her recent work in the Women in Comms content series. We also have a quick curator's catch-up on all things related to the 5G Exchange.
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows
Infographics