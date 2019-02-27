Pluribus Debuts Distributed Cloud Fabric

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Pluribus Networks, a leader in open networking and next generation software defined networking (SDN), today announced version 5.0 of Netvisor ONE OS, extending the Adaptive Cloud Fabric to support emerging edge computing and distributed cloud architectures with greater scalability, automation, and market leading network slicing functionality. The company also unveiled an expanded partner ecosystem to offer a more complete solution for distributed cloud deployments.

A number of new applications are emerging, along with 5G, that require computing to move to the edge of the network, enabling data processing to occur closer to people and things. This will result in an explosion of mini- and micro-data centers, which need network connectivity that is cost-effective and easy to manage. Econocom Italia’s Naboo Cloud is one such example, a high-performance hybrid cloud platform built across multiple geographically dispersed data centers in Italy, delivering a “gateway of services” to large and mid-sized businesses.

“Success in edge computing will require elegant and efficient activation of distributed applications in a highly performant, scalable, and automated fabric which can support a diverse mix of deployment sites and optimize operations in both ‘local cluster’ and distributed application contexts. With its support of large scale ‘whole stack’ slicing, standards such as VXLAN for network virtualization, extensive automation for both deployment and operations, and its integration with top orchestration systems for managing cloud infrastructure resources at scale, Pluribus’ Adaptive Cloud Fabric is well-positioned for addressing the requirements of the industry’s emerging distributed cloud and 5G networking deployments,” said Paul Parker-Johnson, Chief Analyst, ACG Research.

Pluribus Adaptive Cloud Fabric radically simplifies network operations in highly distributed environments with the power of fabric wide automation and troubleshooting, while improving performance and reducing latency with fully distributed network services. Pluribus’ controllerless SDN approach uniquely delivers on the promise of network automation and programmability in a highly efficient and resilient manner with absolutely no controller-to-switch latency penalty even when deployed across distributed data centers. The Pluribus software runs on open networking switches reducing networking capital costs by 30 – 60% over traditional vendors and eliminating vendor lock and catalyzing innovation. Netvisor ONE OS and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric have been extended to support distributed cloud edge compute sites with release 5.0:

Greater Scalability: Doubling the number of containerized FRR vRouter instances per switch for North-South traffic, now supporting up to 2,000 virtual routing and forwarding instances (VRFs) per network slice for East-West traffic.

Improved Automation: VXLAN automated tunnel provisioning and management with end-to-end troubleshooting, now with flowtrace for deep flow visibility across the fabric.