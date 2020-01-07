Playlist: Light Reading's 'What's the Story?' podcast

If you ever wondered about what the editors in the Light Reading Network are writing about, and why, we've got a podcast series that should help.

What's the Story? A new podcast series from Light Reading takes a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

Here are the most recent episodes and a Spotify playlist, so you can follow along as we go:

Podcast: What's the story with mobile data in Africa?

Connecting Africa's Paula Gilbert discusses data growth in the Africa and why fixed line access is in decline.

Podcast: What's the story with HBO Max?

Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner talks about HBO's role in the streaming wars and its new service, HBO Max.

Podcast: What's the story with Rakuten and 5G?

Light Reading International Editor Iain Morris weighs in on Rakuten's network, technology choices and its road to 5G.

