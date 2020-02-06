Phoenix Tower International Recapitalized by Blackstone Ahead of 5G

NEW YORK -- Blackstone today announced that funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities ("Tac Opps") have completed the successful recapitalization of Phoenix Tower International ("PTI"), a leading provider of wireless communications infrastructure. Tac Opps has raised $1.4 billion of dedicated capital for PTI to execute on its global business plan across the digital infrastructure sector.

Tac Opps initially invested in PTI in 2014, and over that time the business has grown to over 8,000 cell towers and related sites across 14 markets in three continents with a focus on USD / Euro-denominated contracts. PTI's management team, led by Dagan Kasavana, CEO, and Tim Culver, Executive Chairman, has deployed over $3.5 billion of capital in the sector. Tac Opps expects to deploy substantial incremental capital for PTI to acquire and build wireless communications across the Americas and Europe.

Jasvinder Khaira, a Senior Managing Director with Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, said: "We are very proud of the success of our PTI platform and pleased to be able to continue investing behind our thesis on the fundamental attractiveness of the wireless infrastructure business model, which is backed by exponential growth in data connectivity demand. We continue to see compelling opportunities across the digital infrastructure space, and this fundraise provides a dedicated pool of capital for us to continue investing behind this theme."

Dagan Kasavana, CEO of Phoenix Tower International, stated: "We are excited to continue our fantastic partnership with Tac Opps and the completion of this fundraise represents a further confirmation of our business plan. As our customers shift towards their 5G build-out needs, they require well-capitalized infrastructure providers that they trust with a mandate to work with them globally and across all of their infrastructure needs. PTI has the track record, expertise and balance sheet to be a market leader in the coming years with Blackstone's ongoing support."

PJT Partners/Park Hill Group served as advisor to the fundraising, and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Blackstone.

