The Right Insight to the Right Person at the Right Time

"Digital transformation" is arguably the defining buzzword of our time for the telecoms industry, but what it entails can be quite different to different organizations and functions.

For the operational staff, the transformation may mean doing their daily jobs more efficiently supported by new datasets; for the middle level management, transformation can refer to upgrading infrastructure with new technologies like virtualization; but for the C-suite executives, digital transformation -- or the failure to implement it -- may have existential implications. It is about whether the company can transform into a software company, can open new revenue streams and can deliver cost efficiency.

None of these targets could be achieved without full, relevant and timely data and analytics. What Enrique Blanco, group CTO at Telefónica, told Light Reading four years ago still holds true: For a successful transformation process that lays the foundations for 5G, and to introduce much needed automated processes, the ability to collect, filter, store, analyze and then act on accurate data -- whether that data is about networks, services or customers -- is essential.

This is no easy task, though. To start with, companies need the tools that are performing the capturing, analyzing and distributing jobs to be extremely powerful to process vast and increasing amounts of data going through their networks, including both the communications traffic and user behavior data.

For communications service providers, the data volumes are enormous. AT&T recorded 118 petabytes of data passing through its networks each day... in 2016. Since then, the number will have grown significantly. And it will only grow even faster when the operators expand optic fiber connections and switch on their 5G networks.

On top of the volume of data is the fact that modern networks are becoming ever more complex, with layers of hardware and software being added following constant introduction of new technologies. On the other hand, almost all network operators are managing hybrid networks that comprise not only software-based applications and functions but also legacy systems that have been in place for years, even decades. Network operators need the tools to be able to penetrate the complexity, dig out data from all necessary layers, as well as clean the redundancies and "noise" from the real meaningful data.

Another key requirement from today's global enterprises and telcos is that the data analytics tools need to be able to deliver data visibility and analytics from multiple networks. At any given time, companies using analytics tools may want to capture data from enterprise WiFi, private cloud data centers, SD-WAN, public cloud, cellular networks, etc. The type of data to be captured can include the data flow, the session logs, metrics, metadata, as well as end-user experience (e.g., website logs or video streaming bitrates).

To this end, network management and analytics company SevOne has developed and launched a series of new products, and upgrades to existing products, to help service providers and corporates bring their analytics capability to the next level.

SevOne offers five categories of solutions: SD-WAN monitoring, enterprise WiFi monitoring, SDN monitoring, backhaul compliance and NFV service assurance. The solutions, new and existing, are designed to support their customers' digital transformation endeavors under the company's mantra "to deliver the right insight to the right person at the right time."

Specifically, the deliverables include:

Network monitoring and troubleshooting to proactively avoid network downtime and to reduce mean time to repair (MTTR)

Tool consolidation to eliminate overlapping and redundant network monitoring and management tools

Service Level Agreement (SLA) reporting to help CSPs and MSPs reduce churn and shorten sales cycles with complete and timely SLA performance reports

Dynamic capacity planning to maximize infrastructure efficiency

New service roll-out planning to boost agility and increase revenues

Infrastructure automation to reduce human intervention and to minimize human errors

SevOne's executives recognize that customers' speed tolerance is getting shorter and shorter. Therefore, the new solutions and upgrades will continue to deliver the services that clients need, only faster.

That's the kind of progress network operators need as they seek to gain greater and more useful insights into their infrastructure and services, insights that will be critical to their business strategies in 2019 and beyond.

— Tom Griffin, VP Strategic Alliances, SevOne