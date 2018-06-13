& cplSiteName &

Reliable Network Consolidation With Atrinet's NetACE

Yuri Denisov, Atrinet
Partner Perspectives
Yuri Denisov, Atrinet
6/19/2018
50%
50%

With many service providers in the midst of mergers and acquisitions, there is a need to consolidate network data from multiple multi-vendor, multi-generation network domains, from inventory management systems, from the network elements themselves and even from multiple Excel files. It is essential to have complete confidence in the data before making it part of the reconstructed operational mechanism your business relies on.

This requires huge investments, planning which is often based on assumptions rather than solid facts, long delays in completing upgrades and consolidations, and engineering resources tied up for months or years when their attention is sorely needed for other operating or revenue-generating activities. Even with all this effort and cost, the result is still imperfect because manual processes that take months always have errors.

So What Is Network Consolidation Anyway?
Usually network consolidation reflects a situation where a new strategy takes place, and as part of the execution plan, Operators need to find the "best path" for its execution. The best path may include OSS consolidation, NMS/EMS reduction, making the existing infrastructure multi-vendor, programmable and agile, providing a level of automation and orchestration that meets present and future demands, delivering hybrid services, educating Operations and Engineering Teams to use the new world, and more.

What Is Atrinet's Role In Network Consolidation?
Atrinet is a reliable and experienced independent software vendor (ISV) with a proven track record of delivering complex use cases and projects together with Communication Service Providers' (CSPs) Engineering and Operations teams. We provide a complete suite of products and services for legacy/traditional network discovery and understanding, reconciliation and automation, making traditional networks multi-vendor and SDN-ized, while on-boarding new functionalities and services on the new networks. We help CSPs with their Network Virtualization Transformations by enabling the transition (or consolidation) between traditional and new networks quickly, reliably and efficiently.

How Can Atrinet Help My Business?
When a CSP faces these challenges, Atrinet, through its migration services, offers its extensive industry knowledge empowered with the most flexible technological solutions to lead and carry out critical steps of a migration or consolidation project. Atrinet brings a team of highly skilled Transition Specialists AMS (Atrinet Migration Services) and NetACE — a unique model-driven, DevOps-enabled, network discovery and automation framework to drive the following goals:

  • Lower The Risk
    Empower your consolidation project with a clear vision, methodology and reliable execution delivered by a team of network migration experts, and an intelligent model-driven network discovery and understanding framework.

  • Shorten Project Delivery Time
    Automate the discovery, migration and consolidation activities across your networks and teams.

  • Cut Costs
    Complete complex migration tasks faster and in the most reliable way while using fewer resources.

  • Achieve Exceptional Data Accuracy
    Increase data accuracy and lessen provisioning fallout and time-to-repair thus increasing the overall efficiency of process automation efforts and rollout speed to further reduce operating expenses and improve customer churn.

  • Recover Stranded and Lost Assets
    Minimize network overbuilding and thus reduce capital expenses while ensuring better asset utilization.

  • Pave The Way to SDN-ization (SDN-ize Your Existing Legacy Network Domains)
    Atrinet offers an innovative solution (NetACE SDN-izer) that facilitates turning legacy non-standard network equipment into programmable SDN-speakers extending the lifecycle of the existing networks while enabling the highest level of automation and agility.

Atrinet uses the NetACE framework, hundreds of ready-made vendor libraries and methodology in order to:

    1. Discover and Understand Your Networks and Services
    Before any consolidation project, an existing network should be discovered such that it includes all its physical and logical resources and provisioned services. You must know and understand your network to avoid any surprises and produce a truly reliable and executable consolidation plan based on what’s really out there and not based on old documentation from multiple and often inaccurate databases and Excel files managed across different teams. This is particularly true when consolidating the network of another operator because there is no clear idea of what, if any, data sources can be trusted, a situation that not only increases the cost of the project and jeopardizes its delivery schedule but puts the entire project at risk.

    2. Enrich the Discovered Data From a Network with Non-Discoverable Attributes
    Obviously not all details can be discovered from the network, so data enrichment must take place in order to retrieve non-discoverable attributes from existing inventories and databases and merge them with the reliable data discovered from the network. A good example of such an attribute is the "location".

    3. Analyze Existing Network and Make It Consolidation/Migration-Ready
    The discovered/enriched data must be analyzed from the point of view of "Is it right?" and "Is it needed?" and cleansed of all clutter before importing the data to your new consolidated inventory.

    4. Load The Reliable Inventory Data To a Consolidated Inventory
    Now reliable inventory data can be loaded into your consolidated inventory system and serve as a single source of true information for efficient service fulfillment, assurance and inventory management.

— Yuri Denisov, Vice President, Product Management, Atrinet

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Partner Perspectives
How Vodafone Spain transformed its ultra-broadband access network – and why.
There is still a huge gap between SDN and autonomous networks, so Huawei introduced the 'intelligent network' concept.
China Mobile aims to create an Internet of Everything (IoE), in which thousands of businesses are empowered to create billions of connected devices.
Major players like Swisscom can't rely on yesterday's successes.
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Comcast's Bid for Content, Growth & Whatever Comes Next
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 6/13/2018
Ciena CTO Says No to Skynet, Advocates Adaptive Networks
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 6/14/2018
The Telco Debt Binge May End Badly
Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst, Futuriom, 6/15/2018
Source Packet Routing Gets Real in 2018
Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/15/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Backing Up Your Work Is Crucial Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives