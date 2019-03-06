& cplSiteName &

Huawei Unveils the Smart Logistics Solution to Power Agile Innovation in the Logistics Industry

Huawei
Partner Perspectives
Huawei
3/4/2019
Huawei released the Smart Logistics Solution during MWC 2019, aiming to help enterprises improve efficiency in fields such as transportation, distribution, and warehousing, facilitate agile innovation in the logistics industry, and achieve digital, information-based, and intelligent management.

Digital transformation is accelerating, and e-commerce is growing fast around the world. These changes are driving rapid growth throughout the logistics industry. It is expected that the annual revenue of the logistics industry will exceed trillions of dollars by 2025. The development of big data, AI, IoT, and other technologies is ushering the logistics industry into a new round of industrial revolution. They are critical for the logistics industry to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

The Huawei Smart Logistics Solution is built on the Huawei OceanConnect IoT Platform, NB-IoT, and RFID technologies. The whole process of goods transportation is managed in a visualized manner, and cold chain transportation monitoring improves safety and quality. In the last-mile delivery, intelligent scheduling of docks in the yard and sharing of transportation containers improve utilization of logistics resources. Digital management of warehouses makes warehouse management more intuitive and efficient.

Huawei’s Smart Logistics Solution has been deployed in multiple factories and yards. The solution enables enterprises to digitally manage the arrival time, waiting time, and loading/unloading time of suppliers’ vehicles, and intelligently schedule docks. The unloading efficiency in the yard and the on-time delivery rate of suppliers are greatly improved. Intelligent scheduling and management lower costs and improve logistics efficiency.

Huawei will continue to explore and apply new technologies, to meet the increase in more logistics application scenarios, and help logistics industry achieve digital transformation.

Huawei Enterprise is committed to bringing digital to every organization for a fully connected, intelligent world, including government and public sectors, financial services, energy, transportation, manufacturing, and other sectors. Currently, 211 of Fortune Global 500, including 48 of the top 100, and a total of more than 700 cities all over the world, have chosen Huawei as their partner in digital transformation.

For more details about digital transformation, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2019/huawei-digital-transformation-of-industries-summit

