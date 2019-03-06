Huawei Reinforces Commitment to World-Leading Solutions for the 5G Era

Huawei has reinforced its commitment to creating world-leading solutions through innovation and collaboration, speeding the deployment of 5G across the world. At a media roundtable hosting over 20 global reporters on the first day of MWC 2019, Peter Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, shared how Huawei is delivering powerful, simple and intelligent 5G network solutions that will underpin many sectors of tomorrow’s digital economy.

Security is the basis of Huawei’s commitment to innovation In fact, in over 30 years since Huawei’s founding there is no evidence that Huawei equipment poses a security risk and the numerous claims made against the company remain unsubstantiated. Huawei has undergone more scrutiny than any other ICT supplier in the world. In several markets, such as in the UK, its hardware and software is reviewed by independent security experts at a Cyber Security Evaluation Center (CSEC). Circuit boards are dismantled, and millions of lines of software code are analyzed. The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre has confirmed that it has ‘a unique oversight and understanding of Huawei engineering and cyber security’ and that any risk can be managed.

In addition, Huawei is investing $2bn worth of technical changes to enhance the way it develops and maintains software, a sign that it is serious about security in western markets. Huawei has also opened and funded centers in Germany and Canada for governments to test its equipment and software. Its newest “security transparency center” is due to open in Belgium in the first quarter of 2019.

Despite these rigorous security measures and no evidence that Huawei poses a threat, the US is intensifying its pressure to block the company. There is little doubt that foregoing Huawei’s world-leading 5G innovations will raise the cost of network construction and delay a country’s transition to a digital economy.

Positive Impact of US-Led Campaign

The US stance has not impacted Huawei’s business strategy and the company is still on track to lead the world in the introduction of 5G.

“Huawei’s brand has become well-known by the public. People now understand that we deliver innovative and high-quality solutions and that we are prominent in many global markets. Internally, our engineering team are more focused than ever on 5G security,” said Mr. Zhou.

Huawei believes fair and robust market competition is essential to the success of 5G and that governments and operators should use the best supplier for their 5G network deployments to shorten their time-to-market and make affordable 5G a reality.

Simplified 5G Deployment Strategy

More than just faster speeds, 5G will be smarter and able to respond in close to real-time to enable new experiences that will change how we live, work, and play. However, laying the foundation for a 5G future is challenging and operators are struggling to balance the increased operational expenditure (Opex) that 5G will bring with the complexity of the networks they will deploy.

“Huawei is dedicated to tackling complexity and creating simplicity. We aim to make 5G deployment efficient and convenient through systematic innovation, helping to fast track 5G deployments,” said Mr. Zhou.

To help overcome these challenges, Huawei has launched a series of solutions for ‘autonomous driving’ mobile networks including MBB Automation Engine (MAE) and 5900 series base stations. By combining these solutions in their networks, operators can improve their O&M efficiency by 10 times, while simultaneously improving their user experienced data rate by 30 per cent.

Mr. Zhou added: “Large-scale deployment of 5G will also depend on the availability of 5G smartphones. Huawei is leading the way with Mate X, a ground-breaking 5G smartphone with a folding screen that will deliver superfast internet speeds for consumers and businesses.”

Collaborating for Shared Success

Mr. Zhou explained that: “5G rollout will occur much quicker than with previous generations. 3G network penetration took 10 years to reach 500 million subscribers, with LTE taking 5 years. 5G could achieve 500 million subscribers within two to three years.”With Huawei, operators are already proving they will have everything they need to capitalize on the full potential of 5G. For example, Vodafone leveraged Huawei’s 5G capabilities to deploy a live 5G network across Plaza Catalunya, Paseo de Gracia, Balmes, and Universitat in the Barcelona City Center. The Vodafone-Huawei 5G network attained peak download speeds of 1.7Gbps, with average speeds of 800Mbps. With support from mobile operators including Vodafone, EE, Three UK, Sunrise and Rain, Huawei has already sold over 40,000 5G base stations and has won 30 5G commercial contracts around the world, making it the world's biggest network equipment provider for 5G. Huawei’s 5G credentials can also be seen in its deployment of more than 10,000 5G sites across South Korea for LG Uplus. The Korean 5G network will provide continuous 5G coverage, with the average data rate in Gangnam District, Seoul, exceeding 900Mbps.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd