Huawei Continues Commitment to OSSii With 5G Extension, Facilitating Network Automation

3/4/2019
With the global deployment progress of 5G network, Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia recently agreed to initiate the discussion on OSSii (Operation Support System Interoperability Initiative) MoU extension to cover 5G network technology domain. The objectives of this activity is to enable and simplify interoperability between OSS systems (Operations Support Systems), reducing overall OSS integration costs and enabling shorter time-to-market for the 5G network.

Huawei will investigate the approach to simply the integration with Multi-Vendor operator’s OSS system utilizing intelligent and autonomous technologies as much as possible. With the scope extension, OSSii is expected to provide necessary support to 5G network automation.

Lin Guixiao, President of Huawei mobile network automation solution says: “The extension of OSSii that covers 5G network will help to accelerate 5G network deployment and commercialization. Huawei is deeply committed to the initiative. We believe the initiative could provide support to enable scenario based automation, simplify the integration between intelligent 5G network and Multi-Vendor operator’s OSS system. Huawei is always ready to help telecom operator to improve operational efficiency to build simpler, faster and efficient network."

Operations Support Systems integrate to a variety of telecom network technologies from several equipment vendors as well as the telecom operator business systems, making the integration of OSS complex and costly. OSSii – Operations Support Systems interoperability initiative was initiated in May 2013 to promote OSS interoperability between different OSS vendor’s equipment. More detailed information regarding OSSii can be found in www.ossii.net/

Huawei released the most powerful '1+1' antennas at MWC 2019, including the industry's first 30 ports antenna, the industry's smallest FDD 4T4R+TDD 8T8R converged antenna, and the industry's first fully integrated ultra-wideband multi-sector antenna.
Huawei released the Smart Logistics Solution during MWC 2019, aiming to help enterprises improve efficiency in fields such as transportation, distribution, and warehousing, facilitate agile innovation in the logistics industry, and achieve digital, information-based, and intelligent management.
At a media roundtable hosting over 20 global reporters on the first day of MWC 2019, Peter Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, shared how Huawei is delivering powerful, simple and intelligent 5G network solutions that will underpin many sectors of tomorrow's digital economy.
Huawei introduced the complete architecture of its Smart Massive MIMO solution to Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI) members and industry experts at this year's GTI Workshop.
