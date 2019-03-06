Huawei Continues Commitment to OSSii With 5G Extension, Facilitating Network Automation

With the global deployment progress of 5G network, Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia recently agreed to initiate the discussion on OSSii (Operation Support System Interoperability Initiative) MoU extension to cover 5G network technology domain. The objectives of this activity is to enable and simplify interoperability between OSS systems (Operations Support Systems), reducing overall OSS integration costs and enabling shorter time-to-market for the 5G network.

Huawei will investigate the approach to simply the integration with Multi-Vendor operator’s OSS system utilizing intelligent and autonomous technologies as much as possible. With the scope extension, OSSii is expected to provide necessary support to 5G network automation.

Lin Guixiao, President of Huawei mobile network automation solution says: “The extension of OSSii that covers 5G network will help to accelerate 5G network deployment and commercialization. Huawei is deeply committed to the initiative. We believe the initiative could provide support to enable scenario based automation, simplify the integration between intelligent 5G network and Multi-Vendor operator’s OSS system. Huawei is always ready to help telecom operator to improve operational efficiency to build simpler, faster and efficient network."

Operations Support Systems integrate to a variety of telecom network technologies from several equipment vendors as well as the telecom operator business systems, making the integration of OSS complex and costly. OSSii – Operations Support Systems interoperability initiative was initiated in May 2013 to promote OSS interoperability between different OSS vendor’s equipment. More detailed information regarding OSSii can be found in www.ossii.net/

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd