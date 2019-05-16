ZTE & China Mobile Jointly Realizing Industry’s First Typical-Service-Based NB-IoT High-Capacity Evaluation With NMVP

Typical services such as smart meter, smart smoke detector, smart park, and electric bicycle have been widely applied in China Mobile's NB-IoT live network. To evaluate the high-capacity performance of the NB-IoT network, China Mobile proposed a high-capacity evaluation solution and an end-to-end performance optimization solution based on typical NB-IoT service models. At the end of 2018, ZTE and China Mobile carried out the high-capacity evaluation in Tianjin for the first time based on the typical service models with the help of ZTE’s solution named NB-IoT Massive-connection & multi-service Virtual-verification Platform (NMVP). By evaluating the impact of different service models, subscriber distribution, and parameter configuration on capacity, the field test provides support and basis for network deployment and optimization.

Based on the real service model and service performance requirements of China Mobile's NB-IoT live network, ZTE and China Mobile mainly evaluated the high-capacity, delay, and access performance of typical NB-IoT services such as electricity meter call test, water meter reading report, smoke alarm, and parking information report. Meanwhile, NB-IoT wireless network congestion control feature was also tested. The evaluation in Tianjin provides important reference to the business deployment of China Mobile’s network, high-capacity performance optimization and capacity expansion.

The high-capacity evaluation in NB-IoT live network scenario needs a large number of real terminals. However, except the obvious inconvenience problem in carrying so many terminals, there are also other bottlenecks limiting the field test, such as computer operation, operation space, power supply, and fault tracing. ZTE solves all the issues by simulating a large number of terminal’s access and service interaction processes with NMVP. NMVP not only supports high-capacity and multi-service evaluation for field test, but also supports precise simulation of live network firstly by mirroring technology in the industry, which achieves network optimization remotely. Besides, NMVP can provide capacity evaluation for a variety of different NB-IoT service models and their hybrid service models, and guide network deployment and expansion. Moreover, through NMVP, signaling tracing is also available to improve troubleshooting efficiency.

ZTE and China Mobile are now in the second phase of service plan with NMVP solution. The network optimization will be implemented remotely to ease the network capacity pressure caused by a large-scale smoke-sensing service of Beijing Mobile. ZTE, with its strong R&D and innovative capabilities, can offer the operators around the world with cutting-edge IoT solutions like NMVP, and is committed to helping the operators build high-quality and competitive NB-IoT networks, thus accelerating the evolution of Internet of Things with much improved efficiency.

— Liu Shuang, Director of FDD Product MKT & Solution Team, ZTE

This content is sponsored by ZTE.