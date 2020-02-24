Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Partner Perspectives (Sponsored Content)

Technical Innovation Accelerates Connecting the Unconnected, Says Huawei's Ritchie Peng

Partner Perspectives Huawei 2/24/2020
Comment (0)

At the Huawei Products and Solutions Launch in London, Ritchie Peng, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Network, delivered a keynote speech titled “Technical Innovation Accelerates Connecting the Unconnected”. In the past three decades, a new generation of wireless communications technology has emerged every 10 years, with each one approximately 10,000 times powerful in comparison to its earlier generation. Mobile users have entered into the Gbps era, but digital gaps still remain. According to statistics, 750 million people worldwide do not have MBB coverage, and 50% of the population do not access to the Internet. Even in Western Europe, 50% of buildings are still under low coverage. "As a technology company, Huawei has always been committed to launch leading & technological innovative solutions to bring wireless connection to unconnected rural areas, homes and buildings," said Peng.

Ritchie Peng, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Network, delivered a keynote speech.
Ritchie Peng, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Network, delivered a keynote speech.

RuralStar, Connecting the Unconnected Rural Areas
"Huawei's long-term focus on rural network solution innovation enables mobile network services to reach remote areas in emerging markets. Huawei RuralStar offers an effective and also economical solution for this market," said Peng. Since 2017, Huawei RuralStar and RuralStar Lite series products have been introduced to over 50 countries, providing voice and high-speed network services for 40 million rural residents.

At the launch, Peng unveiled RuralStar Pro, a new solution to provide voice and mobile broadband services for villages with fewer than 500 people. The product comes with high integration, with baseband, RF, and wireless backhaul integrated in just a small package. It greatly reduces site power consumption by 55%, with two solar panels enough to power up the entire site. The site weight is reduced by 90% compared to a traditional tower site, greatly reducing civil engineering and making delivery efficient. RuralStar Pro is cost-efficient in that devices are designed to the utmost simplicity and infrastructure cost is minimized. It takes only three to five years to see ROI, even in small villages. The solution also offers effective means to livelihood services such as distance education, inclusive finance, and telemedicine.

WTTx, Connecting the Unconnected Homes
WTTx (Wireless Home Broadband, also known as fixed wireless access in the industry) is an area where the mobile market has developed rapidly in recent years. Back in the 4G era, Huawei had the innovative WTTx solution to provide the "last mile" access on traditional fixed networks in urban and rural areas. The solution reduces the connection cost by 75% and shortens the deployment period by 90%. By December 2019, there have been over 100 million WTTx connections globally, creating new business opportunities for telecom operators and greatly improving the home broadband penetration rate in Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines. 5G WTTx is an enhancement to the 4G counterpart, enabling 50–100 Mbps network services for homes without fixed fiber links. "We are confident that, by 2025, WTTx users will increase five-fold to 500 million," said Peng.

Huawei innovative Massive MIMO solution and high-performance CPE coordination maximizes spectrum efficiency. Compared with MBB, it can increase spectrum efficiency by 3-5 times, which significantly reduces the cost of home broadband services with wireless network. The cost per GB compared to MBB will be reduced to 1 / 4 ~ 1/10. Huawei's latest CPE is lightweight and easy to install. It supports wall-hanging installation method and pole-holding installation method without fear of sunlight and rain. This outdoor CPE can connect to the indoor unit through the niche window gap using a strip-cable with the need of a hole on the wall eliminated, which can solves the important problem of waiting for professional service personnel to install, which is expensive and time-consuming.

DIS, Connecting the Unconnected Buildings
In the initial stages of 5G construction, indoor wireless coverage is a key factor to the process. Over 70% of global mobile broadband traffic is generated indoors, and the indoor traffic growth rate is twice that in comparison to outdoor scenarios, with this proportion still growing. Additionally, more than 70% of new 5G services, such as cloud VR, smart manufacturing, and telemedicine, occur indoors, meaning that indoor digitalization will become more important than ever.

Legacy components such as combiners and power splitters do not support new frequency bands of 5G, making MIMO unfeasible simply by installing extra feeders and antennas. This means that operators cannot evolve from a traditional distributed antenna system (DAS) to 5G. Huawei's innovative distributed indoor system (DIS) revolutionizes the traditional DAS architecture by introducing active digital headends and supporting optical/electrical hybrid cables to facilitate network evolution, quick capacity expansion, and remote operation. Huawei has launched a series of solutions to fit different indoor scenarios. Even at the early stages of 5G, network operators can leverage such solutions to efficiently build indoor networks at the same pace with outdoor networks, thereby delivering a consistent user experience. By the end of 2019, Huawei 5G LampSite had been adopted by nearly 40 operators in 28 countries.

At the end, Peng remarked, "Technology must be universal. Through technical innovation solutions to accelerate connection the unconnected, we firmly believe that digital technology will benefit everyone, every family, every organization."

This content is sponsored by Huawei.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Multi-Vendor Automation for Established IP Networks: A Telefónica Case Study
Chromatic Dispersion in 10Gb/s DWDM Systems
Network Slicing and 5G Future Shock
Building the modern 5G network requires the use of modern digital solutions
Beyond Mobile Network Sharing: Regulatory Challenges in Dense Urban Areas
Fiber in 5G Networks
5G Core: 5G System Architecture Poster
SD-WAN Security Services: Implementation, Integration & Impacts
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Partner Perspectives
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions

There are digital solutions available to help mobile operators achieve network deployment efficiencies and move toward digital operations to better compete and generate a return on their 5G network investments.

Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization

The migration to a new network technology brings new challenges.

Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers

5G applications are widely used across various industries. A newly developed mode, '5G+edge computing+AI,' enables carriers to help vertical industries realize digital and intelligent transformation.

Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance

To deliver on 5G's promise for consumers and business customers, service assurance is of utmost importance to not only provide the experience to those the technology is expected to serve, but also to deliver the business returns that telecom operators have bet on 5G.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technical Innovation Accelerates Connecting the Unconnected, Says Huawei's Ritchie Peng By Huawei
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE