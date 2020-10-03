China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience

Recently, China Mobile (Chengdu) adopted the Huawei BusinessPON solution to deploy gigabit Internet private lines for more than 50 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Chengdu Jiaozi FinTech Center, significantly improving user experience and satisfaction.
The Jiaozi FinTech Center has about 150 innovative enterprises in fields such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain. Currently, the network services are poor in experience and cannot meet enterprise digitization requirements. To improve user experience, China Mobile (Chengdu) carried out joint innovation with Huawei, and adopted the Huawei BusinessPON solution to upgrade private lines for business buildings in the Jiaozi FinTech Center and provide premium gigabit private line experience for enterprises using the PON technology.
A follow-up survey shows no disconnection or frame freezing occurs after the upgrade, and user experience and satisfaction are greatly improved.
Digital transformation has become a common requirement of various industries. SMEs, which are most vibrant in innovations, are in urgent need of high-quality one-stop cloud private lines. They value the actual service experience, and require private lines that support high concurrent access by multiple employees, with guaranteed bandwidth, flexible and secure cloud access, as well as agile O&M. In the joint innovation carried out by China Mobile (Chengdu) and Huawei, the Huawei BusinessPON solution significantly improves the enterprise private line quality.
Many SMEs are not only technologically innovative, but also play a critical role in providing jobs and promoting economic growth. Enterprise private lines for business buildings are typical application scenarios of F5G. Huawei adheres to the principle of customer requirements first, and will continuously upgrade the BusinessPON solution to help operators build differentiated new private lines, provide ultimate gigabit experience to customers, and enable digital transformation for SMEs.
This content is sponsored by Huawei.