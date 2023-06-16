Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Partner Perspectives (Sponsored Content)

Charting the maturity of cloud infrastructure for vRAN

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes

Open vRAN is scaling nicely. Several mobile network operators have deployed sizeable 5G open vRAN networks, and many more networks are in the field trial and commercial pilot phases.

To operate open vRAN with the same performance and efficiency as networks based on dedicated physical baseband devices, service providers need a mature, high performance cloud native vRAN infrastructure. Requirements include scalability and resilience, support for deterministic workloads, highly accurate time synchronization, power efficiency and (of course) a management system that provides visibility and control across the RAN stack.

Building this infrastructure platform is a major undertaking and a priority for service providers planning open vRAN deployments. One question in the 2023 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey asked respondents to judge the maturity of cloud infrastructure in terms of its readiness for large-scale commercial open vRAN deployments. (To download a copy of the survey, click here.)

As shown in the figure below, about a quarter (28%) believe cloud technology is now "mature for scale deployments" of open vRAN. This is an increase from the 16% score in Heavy Reading's 2021 survey, and it indicates solid progress.

Cloud infrastructure readiness for large-scale open RAN deployment

In terms of readiness for commercial deployment, how mature do you think open RAN (cloud infrastructure) products and architectures are today? (Source: Heavy Reading)
In terms of readiness for commercial deployment, how mature do you think open RAN (cloud infrastructure) products and architectures are today?
(Source: Heavy Reading)

The increase in confidence for open vRAN cloud infrastructure is well-placed for several reasons:

  • The adaptation of Kubernetes to support carrier-grade requirements: Originally designed for large-scale data centers, Kubernetes distributions can now scale down to cell site form factors and support the features and capabilities needed for vRAN. Service providers can deploy a mix of centralized pooled capacity and distributed edge processing using a unified cloud platform.
  • Better tooling for RAN operations: This scales from "Day 0" for zero-touch provisioning through to automated "Day 2" operations of the vRAN infrastructure and application layers. The cloud ecosystem brings a rich set of tooling and automation practices to help service providers operate their networks.
  • Built-in time synchronization: Sync is essential for radio performance but is not supported in standard data center equipment. Platform providers and their software partners now support time sync through the addition of clocking modules to create vRAN-capable server hardware. The O-RAN Alliance specifies a comprehensive set of options for time sync.
  • Layer 1 acceleration: Several methods exist today to accelerate forward error correction (FEC) in software or hardware to meet the deterministic performance and efficiency needed in open vRAN processing. There are also multiple architecture options for different types of hardware acceleration, from full Layer 1 cards through to "look-a-side" FEC offload.

It is important to note the survey also shows that a majority of service provider respondents do not yet think cloud infrastructure is ready for open vRAN at scale. The 49% that say the technology is "close to maturity for scale deployments" is a critical cohort. When these respondents are converted and believe the technology is ready, it will signal a true threshold has been crossed in the journey to cloud native open vRAN. This outlook underlines that, despite all the progress, the industry must commit to the ongoing development of open vRAN-capable cloud platforms.

Service providers are right to be thorough in their evaluations. A nationwide RAN requires huge investments to deploy and has a longer in-the-field lifecycle than standard enterprise or cloud hardware. Mobile networks, moreover, form part of critical national infrastructure, and service providers have a great responsibility to ensure service continuity.

Nevertheless, there is a pull toward cloud native open vRAN because it will allow service providers to capture some of the scale and agility benefits of the wider cloud ecosystem. Service providers as a group have invested heavily in trials and field deployments as they seek to better understand what it will take to make the transition to scale operations.

The outlook for cloud native open vRAN is positive, but there is still work to do.

The Heavy Reading 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey can be downloaded in full for free here.

This blog is sponsored by Red Hat.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Ready to Bring your 5G Ideas to Life?
Unleashing Power and Agility in 5G Networks with PowerFlex Software-Defined-Storage
SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
What Telecom Operators Can Learn from the Travel Industry
Automating Wholesale Network Transactions Leads to Better Business Outcomes
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey
How Do I Handle All the Different Deployment Options of Private 5G Networks?
5 Questions to Ask When Creating Private 5G Networks
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
5G assurance: Multi-domain monitoring and the indelible impact of automation

Heavy Reading's 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Market Leadership Program (MLP) survey results indicate that multi-domain monitoring requirements and the need to embrace automation are driving the preference to replace existing assurance platforms.

5G orchestration: Services, standards and slices

Heavy Reading's 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Market Leadership Program (MLP) survey results indicate that mobile service providers are taking important steps in their journey to monetize 5G services.

Quantifying network energy and sustainability

At least six main industry organizations have different ways of measuring energy efficiency and sustainability in the telecom space. Which ones are you watching?

Indoor 5G and how to solve it

The good news is there are many ways to deliver brilliant indoor 5G networks to industrial venues, campus networks and all manner of commercial and public buildings.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE