Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks

As the 5G era unfolds, fixed networks are also heralding the era of Fifth Generation Fixed Network (F5G). The combination of F5G and 5G will accelerate the movement towards a fully connected, intelligent world.

The explosive growth of innovative 2C, 2H, and 2B services is driving carriers to accelerate full-service deployment. However, this explosive growth also poses greater challenges to bearer networks. Compared with 4G, 5G requires a 10-fold increase in network bandwidth, connections, and availability and a 90% decrease in latency, packet loss, and service provisioning time. Additionally, in the 2B field, business private lines will be the best method for carriers to penetrate the enterprise market. Therefore, in addition to offering secure, reliable, and carrier-class network services, providing one-stop, self-service, agile, and intelligent cloud & network bundled services will become a key competitiveness of carriers in cloud services.

Optical Networking 2.0: Building an All-optical Service Transmission Network

To address these challenges, Huawei has launched the Optical Networking 2.0 (ON 2.0) solution, which enables new speed, new sites, and new smart O&M to promote the evolution of the all-optical network industry, helping carriers build all-optical service transmission networks and provide superb service experience.

New speed: The single wavelength 200G/400G has become the standard rate of next-generation optical transmission. Through material, chip, and algorithm innovation, Huawei's Super 200G solution doubles the fiber capacity while significantly lowering the TCO with CFP2 green design. Huawei's latest optical module supports multiple rates ranging from 200 Gbit/s to 800 Gbit/s, with industry-leading performance and spectral efficiency. Huawei has also launched the industry's first single-fiber Super C solution, achieving the industry's highest per-fiber capacity of 48 Tbit/s, reducing per-bit cost, and meeting the bandwidth requirements of innovative services.

All-Optical Service Transmission Networks Driving Business Success

Huawei's OTN premium private line solution provides a superb experience and builds differentiated competitiveness, helping carriers generate greater profit by leveraging the following aspects:

Bandwidth: As hard pipes, OTN private lines inherently have ultra-high bandwidth. The next-generation Liquid OTN technology supports flexible bandwidth adjustment from 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s, meeting the high availability requirements of government and enterprise customers, while supporting the "pay-as-you-grow" business model. This will attract more private line customers.

Huawei offers the industry's most advanced ASON 2.0 technology, which supports large networks and automatic recovery in seconds, exceeding 99.99% availability. ASON diamond services can be automatically switched from faulty routes to available routes within 20 ms, in the case of multiple fiber cuts. Carriers can provide availability SLAs of varying levels based on customer requirements. TTM: Huawei's iMaster NCE supports real-time visualization as well as unified management and control of network resources. Coupled with the plug-and-play CPE, the NCE supports fast online E2E provisioning of private line services, shortening the service provisioning time to hours, helping enterprise users quickly launch new services to the market. Meanwhile, by using network resource assurance, it can avoid urgent capacity expansion and shorten time-to-market (TTM) to within one week. Carriers can provide different TTM packages based on customer requirements.

Accelerating Joint Innovation of ON 2.0

Huawei has been at the forefront of transforming industries and promoting the industrial application of ON 2.0. Huawei has also helped carriers innovate their business models in many new fields to maximize their business value.

In the 2B enterprise private line field: China's top three carriers have collaborated with Huawei to build more than 20 OTN private line networks to meet the increasing demand of government and enterprise customers, particularly financial and Internet companies. In December 2019, Thailand's CAT and Huawei released the first high-quality OTN private line network in Thailand, serving large- and medium-sized enterprises in the public and private sectors.

China's top three carriers have collaborated with Huawei to build more than 20 OTN private line networks to meet the increasing demand of government and enterprise customers, particularly financial and Internet companies. In December 2019, Thailand's CAT and Huawei released the first high-quality OTN private line network in Thailand, serving large- and medium-sized enterprises in the public and private sectors. In the 2H video transmission field: Huawei helped China Mobile to launch its first OTN 4K live video broadcast network. This solution directly pushes live streams from video sources to the OLT through hard pipes, ensuring zero congestion, zero packet loss, and low latency from end to end, meeting the key transmission requirements of 4K live broadcast and ultra-HD video and VR in the future.

Looking to the future, Huawei is also working with the world's leading carriers to explore service scenarios for next-generation optical networks, launching NetCity joint innovation projects and using DevOps to quickly implement solutions that help carriers maximize business value. We believe that ON 2.0 will lead the global optical network industry into a new era. Huawei will work with carriers and industry partners around the world to jointly usher in a new era of optical networks and build a fully connected, intelligent world.

This content is sponsored by Huawei.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

— Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain