Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Verizon's CEO acknowledges supply chain, labor constraints

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/21/2021
Comment (0)

Although the company has not yet suffered any significant setbacks due to the issues, Verizon's CEO said he's seeing shortages in both the supply of equipment and the supply of willing workers.

"We continue to execute on the plan that we laid out," Verizon's Hans Vestberg said this week at an investor event. "The team finds ways."

But he said Verizon has had to employ unspecified "workarounds" to continue building out its network and staffing its retail stores.

"We've never deployed so much," Vestberg boasted, explaining that the company remains on track to install 14,000 new millimeter wave 5G transmitters this year and to upgrade up to 8,000 cell sites with C-band spectrum. He also said that Verizon is now building around 1,200 to 1,500 route miles of fiber every month. That's down from a high point of 2,000 route miles of fiber every month, he said, but explained the reduction is because Verizon is mostly finished with longer fiber routes and is now working on shorter routes.

"We are on plan," he said of Verizon's overall network expansion efforts. "There are some challenges in the supply chain," he acknowledged, but added that "my team is doing a fantastic job to workaround, work with suppliers."

Interestingly, Vestberg said that Verizon also has had no troubles obtaining technicians to staff its network-construction program. But the same is not true in Verizon's retail operations.

"In the retail, we have all our stores open. There are tougher labor markets there," he said. "But with the value we're giving our employees, we've seen a great retention on them. But it's a little bit tougher right now than a year ago or two years ago when it comes to that category of employees."

"We have to do workarounds" in retail, Vestberg said, though he did not provide details.

Vestberg's comments don't come as a surprise. Retail businesses from restaurants to grocery stores have struggled to find enough workers amid the ongoing pandemic. (Indeed, the author of this article struggled this morning to get his kids to school due to ongoing shortages of school bus drivers nationwide).

But Vestberg's comments on Verizon's ongoing network buildout effort stand in contrast to more detailed problems expressed by the company's competitors. Although AT&T and T-Mobile haven't warned of any delays in their 5G midband network buildout efforts, both have signaled difficulties in other areas. For example, AT&T has reduced the scope of its massive fiber network expansion due to trouble obtaining enough equipment, while T-Mobile has warned about the short supply of Samsung smartphones.

Such issues ultimately stem from the shortage of electronic components – a situation some chipset suppliers have warned might stretch into 2023.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE