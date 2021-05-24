Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Verizon to offer free Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/24/2021
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon already offers the best value in entertainment, and it just got even better with an amazing new deal guaranteed to bolster your mobile gaming library with hundreds of new titles. Starting May 25, new and existing customers get six months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, ($4.99/mo. value) on us with any unlimited plan or 12 months on us with "Play More" or "Get More" plans1,2.

Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited gives you more of what you love — on us — with access to the most popular streaming video services, Apple Music, and now, the best mobile gaming titles available today.

Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass: The choice is yours

Apple Arcade is Apple's premium game subscription service that offers unlimited access to the best collection of mobile games including exclusive Arcade Originals, which are new, original games that can be played across Apple devices like "NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition," "The Oregon Trail," and "Fantasian" from renowned creator of Final Fantasy. The service offers breakthrough, unique benefits players love: an incredible variety of games, support for Apple's high user privacy standards, no ads, no in-app purchases, and one all-inclusive subscription offer with access for up to six family members. Enjoy unlimited, uninterrupted access to award winners and timeless classics like "Sneaky Sasquatch," "Star Trek: Legends," "Sonic Racing," "Simon's Cat: Story Time," "SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit," "Cut the Rope Remastered," "Good Sudoku by Zach Gage," "Solitaire by MobilityWare," "Mini Metro," "Fruit Ninja Classic," and so many more, with new games and updates added every week. With Apple Arcade, you'll get access to more than 180 incredibly fun games to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. Many of the games can be enjoyed with your favorite controllers including Xbox Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock 4, and MFi game controllers.

Google Play Pass is your ticket to 800+ awesome games and apps, completely free of ads and in-app purchases. With your subscription, you'll get unlimited access to an expansive catalog including titles that you know and love like "Football Manager 2021 Mobile," the "Monument Valley" series, "Stardew Valley," "This War of Mine" and "Sonic the Hedgehog Classic." You'll also get access to award-winning indies like "Dead Cells," "LIMBO," "Forgotton Anne," "Lumino City," "The Gardens Between" and the "Reigns" series. And with new titles added and updated every month, like the recently added "Evoland 2," "Crying Suns," "Night of the Full Moon," and many more, there's always something new to discover. Play Pass also includes access for six total family members and a collection of 100+ "Teacher approved" kid-friendly games. With titles like "Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen," "Peppa Pig: Golden Boots," "Sago Mini School," the "Toca Boca" series and the "Learny Land" series, all without ads or in-app purchases, the whole family can get in on the fun."

The ultimate gaming experience on Verizon

Whether you're a casual gamer, a hardcore gamer or everything in between, you need a powerful network to ensure you have the best chance to beat the competition. Luckily, Verizon has your back, so all you have to worry about is how much free time you have to play.

If you're gaming on the go, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband levels up your entertainment experience with super-fast game downloads, so you have your favorite games with you wherever you are. Love massive multiplayer online games? 5G Ultra Wideband's lower lag times ensure your character does what they are supposed to do the moment you click the button. The only thing that matters is the speed of your fingers.

Verizon

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems By Joachim Ungruh, Core Portfolio Management Leader, Nokia
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE