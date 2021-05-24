Verizon to offer free Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon already offers the best value in entertainment, and it just got even better with an amazing new deal guaranteed to bolster your mobile gaming library with hundreds of new titles. Starting May 25, new and existing customers get six months of Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, ($4.99/mo. value) on us with any unlimited plan or 12 months on us with "Play More" or "Get More" plans1,2.

Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited gives you more of what you love — on us — with access to the most popular streaming video services, Apple Music, and now, the best mobile gaming titles available today.

Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass: The choice is yours

Apple Arcade is Apple's premium game subscription service that offers unlimited access to the best collection of mobile games including exclusive Arcade Originals, which are new, original games that can be played across Apple devices like "NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition," "The Oregon Trail," and "Fantasian" from renowned creator of Final Fantasy. The service offers breakthrough, unique benefits players love: an incredible variety of games, support for Apple's high user privacy standards, no ads, no in-app purchases, and one all-inclusive subscription offer with access for up to six family members. Enjoy unlimited, uninterrupted access to award winners and timeless classics like "Sneaky Sasquatch," "Star Trek: Legends," "Sonic Racing," "Simon's Cat: Story Time," "SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit," "Cut the Rope Remastered," "Good Sudoku by Zach Gage," "Solitaire by MobilityWare," "Mini Metro," "Fruit Ninja Classic," and so many more, with new games and updates added every week. With Apple Arcade, you'll get access to more than 180 incredibly fun games to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. Many of the games can be enjoyed with your favorite controllers including Xbox Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth, PlayStation DualShock 4, and MFi game controllers.

Google Play Pass is your ticket to 800+ awesome games and apps, completely free of ads and in-app purchases. With your subscription, you'll get unlimited access to an expansive catalog including titles that you know and love like "Football Manager 2021 Mobile," the "Monument Valley" series, "Stardew Valley," "This War of Mine" and "Sonic the Hedgehog Classic." You'll also get access to award-winning indies like "Dead Cells," "LIMBO," "Forgotton Anne," "Lumino City," "The Gardens Between" and the "Reigns" series. And with new titles added and updated every month, like the recently added "Evoland 2," "Crying Suns," "Night of the Full Moon," and many more, there's always something new to discover. Play Pass also includes access for six total family members and a collection of 100+ "Teacher approved" kid-friendly games. With titles like "Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen," "Peppa Pig: Golden Boots," "Sago Mini School," the "Toca Boca" series and the "Learny Land" series, all without ads or in-app purchases, the whole family can get in on the fun."

The ultimate gaming experience on Verizon

Whether you're a casual gamer, a hardcore gamer or everything in between, you need a powerful network to ensure you have the best chance to beat the competition. Luckily, Verizon has your back, so all you have to worry about is how much free time you have to play.

If you're gaming on the go, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband levels up your entertainment experience with super-fast game downloads, so you have your favorite games with you wherever you are. Love massive multiplayer online games? 5G Ultra Wideband's lower lag times ensure your character does what they are supposed to do the moment you click the button. The only thing that matters is the speed of your fingers.

Verizon