"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Verizon to gain around 20M new mobile customers any day now

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/22/2021
Comment (0)

According to a number of reports, the FCC is in the final stages of reviewing Verizon's plan to purchase América Móvil's TracFone. That approval would pave the way for an increase in Verizon's total customer base by roughly 20 million.

Reuters reported that the agency's four commissioners will approve the deal shortly.

The FCC's stamp of approval is the last regulatory hurdle facing Verizon, which is noteworthy given the company's efforts to close its purchase of TracFone. The California Public Utilities Commission approved the transaction last week, and the US Department of Justice signed off on the deal last year.

To obtain the regulatory approvals, Verizon has made a number of promises, including to provide 5G services to TracFone customers, and to continue to support the government's Lifeline service for low-income Americans.

Verizon first announced its intention to acquire TracFone more than a year ago, for around $7 billion. The transaction will make Verizon the biggest provider of prepaid services in the US.

Customer declines

Much has changed in the intervening months. Notably, América Móvil recently reported its first-ever loss of prepaid Straight Talk-branded customers. Straight Talk is one of TracFone's many US prepaid brands, and it accounts for almost half of TracFone's customers. Indeed, TracFone overall has lost almost 1,000 total customers since Verizon announced plans to acquire the company.

América Móvil officials blamed the situation on a shortage of phones. "We are seeing a little bit of problem of handsets," América Móvil CEO Daniel Hajj said in response to questions on the topic, according to a company transcript of its recent earnings call. "So we don't have enough handsets to sell."

Of course, América Móvil isn't alone in that regard. A number of wireless network operators, as well as phone suppliers themselves, have reported supply shortages due to factors including difficulties in buying some chipsets.

More broadly, though, Verizon has said that, if it successfully acquires TracFone, it will use its buying power to acquire more phones for the company. Further, Verizon has said it plans to support TracFone while maintaining its various brands, including Straight Talk.

"What we will, of course, support them with this [is] all the back-end support all the way from supply chain, IT support, UX, customer care and all of that," Vestberg said during Verizon's recent quarterly conference call, according to a company transcript of his remarks. "But clearly, we want to keep the point of sales. We want to keep the offerings, and we want to serve the value market."

To be clear, Verizon has said that around 62% of TracFone's customers use its mobile network; the remainder use other networks, including those of AT&T and T-Mobile. However, Verizon will have the ability to shift those customers onto its own network as well as sell them new services, including fixed wireless Internet offerings.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE