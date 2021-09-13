Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Verizon to 'broaden out' prepaid offerings

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/13/2021
Comment (0)

A top Verizon executive said the operator still expects to close its purchase of TracFone this year. Further, he said the operator plans to flesh out its prepaid business in a way that would stem the tide of customers opting to move from prepaid services to postpaid services.

"I think we're actually well positioned to change that value segment," Verizon's Ronan Dunne said during an investor event Monday morning. Dunne said the operator "hopes to broaden out the product offering" in prepaid if it is able to successfully acquire TracFone.

Verizon announced its $7 billion intention to purchase America Movil's TracFone almost exactly a year ago. Since then, the transaction has been clouded by increased regulatory scrutiny. However, Dunne said Verizon continues to expect to close its purchase of the company by the end of this year – particularly in light of new support for the transaction among some public-interest groups and unions.

"We're very confident" in closing the acquisition, Dunne said.

And though Dunne didn't say exactly what Verizon might do in the prepaid market following its acquisition of TracFone, he suggested the company would expand its prepaid offerings in a way that would slow the migration of customers from prepaid services to postpaid services.

Dunne's comments are noteworthy considering US mobile providers in general are signing up far more customers during 2021 than financial analysts had expected. Specifically, the analysts at LightShed Partners recently said that US wireless carriers collectively stand to gain a total of 9 million new postpaid subscribers this year, up from a norm of 6 million. One of the reasons for that growth is the number of prepaid customers switching to postpaid plans. Dunne suggested Verizon might stem that trend by offering better prepaid plans. He also said Verizon might offer fixed wireless Internet services to its prepaid customers.

Verizon isn't the only operator putting a renewed focus on the prepaid sector. For example , T-Mobile recently announced a free 5G phone coupled with half-priced unlimited prepaid 5G service. The carrier also this week said it would expand the sale of both its prepaid and postpaid services through Walmart.

T-Mobile has been boasting that it has a leg up on its competition because of its growing 2.5GHz midband 5G network. Verizon and AT&T plan to counter T-Mobile with speedy midband 5G networks of their own when they launch services on their C-band spectrum later this year. When questioned about whether T-Mobile has a lead in the rollout of midband 5G, Verizon's Dunne said "I don't think we're at any competitive disadvantage at all."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE