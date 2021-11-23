"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Verizon officially closes TracFone purchase

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/23/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Today Verizon Communications (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of TracFone Wireless, Inc. and TracFone's family of brands, bringing the leading premium and value wireless brands together on the leading wireless network. The addition of TracFone's brands to Verizon's portfolio of brands will provide more U.S. consumers seeking value wireless plans with improved experiences and enhanced services on America's most reliable network.Customers will benefit from more choices and features, including fixed wireless residential broadband solutions, new device technology, expanded 5G access, a continued commitment to Lifeline services and more international calling and roaming options.

The acquisition positions Verizon as the leading pre-paid, value and premium wireless carrier by expanding Verizon's portfolio, bringing enhanced access to its industry-leading wireless network and comprehensive suite of mobility products and services to a new customer base. Verizon will continue to offer Lifeline service–with new 5G connectivity options–through TracFone and further develop TracFone's products, distribution channels, and core brands. Those brands include Straight Talk, the vast majority of whose customers operate on the Verizon network today as well as Total Wireless, Tracfone and SafeLink.

TracFone is the largest reseller of wireless services in the U.S., serving approximately 20 million subscribers through a network of over 90,000 retail locations nationwide. A longtime partner of Verizon, more than 13 million TracFone subscribers currently rely on Verizon's wireless network through an existing wholesale agreement.

"We're thrilled to welcome TracFone and its employees to the Verizon family and look forward to bringing new products and enhanced services to this attractive segment of the market. Our new premium and value customer base will benefit from the combined organization's offerings—now and in the future," said Ronan Dunne, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. "The addition of the TracFone brands firmly establishes Verizon as the provider of choice in the value segment, which complements our clear leadership in the premium segment," he added.

"For over 25 years, TracFone Wireless, Inc. has provided wireless solutions to value-conscious consumers," said Eduardo Diaz Corona, CEO TracFone Wireless, Inc. "With the power of Verizon, we will be able to bring innovative offerings and better value to market quicker, allowing us to further our purpose to deliver Coverage & Access For All."

Verizon paid a closing consideration of US$3,125 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments, and 57,596,544 shares of Verizon stock. Subject to TracFone continuing to achieve certain operating metrics, Verizon shall pay up to an additional US$650 million cash consideration.

Verizon

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE