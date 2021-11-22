"
OSS/BSS/CX

Verizon cheers FCC approval of TracFone purchase

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/22/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – The following statement is from Kathy Grillo, Verizon SVP & DGC, public policy and government affairs:

"Verizon welcomes the FCC's approval today of our TracFone acquisition. The deal will provide customers with the best of both worlds: more choices, better services and new features thanks to Verizon's investment and innovation. Customers will benefit with enhancements in devices, network performance and innovative products and services -- as well as a continued commitment to Lifeline.

"We thank Chairwoman Rosenworcel, the Commissioners, and the FCC staff for their leadership and commitment to the public interest.

"We also want to thank the commissioners, ALJ and staff of the California Public Utilities Commission, as well as many community-based organizations that expressed support for this transaction."

"We will work hard to serve TracFone's current customers and look forward to serving new ones in this dynamic and fast-growing marketplace."

Verizon

