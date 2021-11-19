"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile stay the course with holiday promotions

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/19/2021
Comment (0)

As the critical fourth quarter holiday shopping season gets underway, the nation's biggest 5G providers are mostly sticking with their existing strategies when it comes to promotions and discounts.

That's noteworthy considering some financial analysts had worried that network operators might engage in a financially worrisome pricing war as they battle over customers.

However, there are a few new elements in play, including possible smartphone shortages and a competitive discount from Dish Network's Boost Mobile.

"Holiday promotions? It's mostly more of the same," summarized analyst Jeff Moore of Wave7 Research, a research and consulting firm that closely tracks promotions and pricing in the US wireless industry.

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile all announced their "Black Friday" promotions and discounts this week. The offerings are important considering November 26 – the day after Thanksgiving – is often the biggest shopping day of the year. Further, the fourth quarter is often the most lucrative – and therefore competitive – period in the US wireless industry, as network operators fight over customers looking for the best deals.

In general, the new promotions from the nation's biggest 5G providers either tweak or extend their existing offerings. For example, Wave7's Moore pointed out that AT&T is basically increasing the credit it will offer on some trade-in devices from $800 to $1,000. Verizon, meantime, eliminated its requirement for customers to select its most expensive unlimited plans – but it is still requiring customers who receive its discounts to sign up for a new line of service using one of its unlimited plans. And T-Mobile is offering discounts on a wide variety of gadgets – from wireless earphones to tablets – but is mostly adhering to its existing discounts and offers.

However, as always, each carrier's promotions include a wide variety of caveats contained in the fine print – making apples-to-apples comparisons only possible for professional economists with plenty of time on their hands. Here's Moore's take on each operator's holiday offerings:

  • Verizon: "The carrier is offering an $800 credit on flagship smartphones, but a new line and unlimited are required. However, premium unlimited is not required, so Verizon appears to have its game face on in need of [customer] adds."
  • AT&T: "At present, with trade-in of a device worth $35+, there is a credit of up to $800 on iPhone 13 variants and on select Android devices (Z Fold3 5G, GS21, GS21 Ultra, Pixel 6 Pro). The credit is $1K with the Z Flip3 5G. As of tomorrow, the maximum iPhone credit moves to $1K on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, making the iPhone 13 Pro $0/month, assuming the customer signs up for unlimited for 36 months."
  • T-Mobile: "The lead offer of 'iPhone 13 Pro on us' will continue, but the offer requires a new line of service on T-Mobile's high-end Magenta Max plan. To get the full $1K credit, trade-in of a recent top-end iPhone (iPhone 12 Pro/Max, iPhone 11 Pro/Max) is required. The credit is $800 with trade-in of most recent devices (GS20 or newer and iPhone X or newer, mostly), and there are $400 and $200 tiers also with older devices. The top Galaxy offer is $800 off the GS21 series, but that requires Magenta Max (new or upgrade) and trade-in of a recent device."

Beyond the competitive jockeying, there's another big theme affecting this year's holiday promotions, according to Moore. "One thing new and different about this year is that there is a smartphone shortage, leading to less incentive to have discounts," he wrote, noting that a recent Wave7 survey of operators' retail stores showed all of them reporting shortages of some kind.

That's not necessarily a surprise though considering smartphone vendors including Apple and Samsung have hinted at such shortages continuing into next year.

Finally, the nation's top carriers aren't the only ones hoping to cash in on Americans' holiday shopping. Dish Network – which counts around 9 million Boost Mobile subscribers – said it will offer a full year of unlimited talking and texting, plus 1GB of data per month, for a total of $100.

"This is the first of many 'Carrier Crusher' plans that Boost will launch throughout the holiday season," the company boasted in a release.

As it said it would, Dish is also overhauling its Republic Wireless MVNO brand. "Look for enhanced service, coverage and even more plans and phones for every budget coming soon," the company noted on its website.

The moves come after T-Mobile took aim at Dish with a recent price cut on its prepaid service.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
XR Is 5G's Killer Consumer App: Nreal By C114
Beyond the Hype, Autonomous Network Is on the Way By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE