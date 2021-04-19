Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

There's not much at stake in the Dish vs. T-Mobile fight – analysts

News Analysis Light Reading 4/19/2021
Comment (0)

The fight between Dish Network and T-Mobile is "much ado about nothing," according to the financial analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Specifically, the firm estimated that T-Mobile's plan to shutter its CDMA network at the beginning of next year will only affect around 400,000 of the roughly 9 million Boost Mobile customers Dish purchased last year.

"These subs likely do not spend much on their phones and thus while the device subsidy offered by Dish will be high as a percentage of the phone's value, the actual dollars of subsidy are small," the analysts wrote in a note to inventors. "In our base case, the incremental cost to Dish is circa $30 million, and in the worst case $200 million."

Not so, argues Dish.

"The facts are that millions of Boost customers, the majority of whom are underserved and face income challenges, are at risk of being impacted by T-Mobile's heartless decision," wrote Stephen Stokols, EVP of Dish's Boost Mobile business, in response to questions from Light Reading.

"This issue is not just about devices, which are in limited supply due to global chip shortages and LG's exit from the market, or cost," Stokols continued. "As T-Mobile well knows, technology migrations take time to plan, implement and execute. Migrating prepaid customers is especially complex, as they are often the hardest consumers to reach. Verizon understands the amount of time necessary to ensure its CDMA customers (which now number less than 1%) are not harmed. The company has extended the shutdown of its CDMA network three times, now giving customers until the end of 2022. By contrast, T-Mobile is only giving Boost customers 256 days."

Verizon has delayed its CDMA network shutdown several times.

But the analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. aren't buying it. They wrote that they believe Dish's argument is "an attempt to reduce Dish's burden to provide GSM-compatible devices."

In fact, the analysts argue that the cost of migrating Dish's Boost customers was already built into the $1.4 billion that Dish paid T-Mobile to purchase the Boost. The figure is far less than the $7 billion Verizon is putting up for TracFone's 21 million customers.

"Boost was purchased for $1.4 billion, 3.5x EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] and $155 per subscriber," they wrote. "Conversely, Verizon's bid for Tracfone implies an 8.1x EBITDA multiple and $300 per subscriber. The CDMA network shutdown was not unexpected and so any additional cost should (and we think would) be reflected in the deal price."

Nonetheless, Dish is sticking by its argument. "T-Mobile should not turn its back on millions of customers simply to exercise its newly-obtained market power by shutting off service two years earlier than it promised to regulators under oath," Stokols wrote.

At issue is T-Mobile's decision to shut down Sprint's CDMA network by January 1, 2022. That decision is critical to Dish because its Boost customers are to remain on T-Mobile's network while Dish builds its own 5G network. Thus, Boost customers with a CDMA phone will need to get a new phone after January to remain connected.

Overall, the financial analysts at New Street Research argued that regulators might be somewhat sympathetic to Dish's argument. And that the issue will likely pick up steam.

"We think the current leadership at the Department of Justice and the FCC are going to be loath to enable a situation in which low-income consumers risk losing network access and that will likely affect their interpretation of any ambiguity in the precise terms of the merger agreement," they wrote in a note to investors. "We expect the fireworks between the two companies, long-time rivals who struck a temporary truce and who are now back to their traditional battles, are far from over."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE