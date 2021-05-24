Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

The time may have arrived for Big Tech to pay up for telecom

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/24/2021
Comment (0)

Executives in the global telecom market have long bemoaned the fact the Internet industry siphoned off most of the profits they had hoped to make from their networks.

For example, almost exactly a decade ago I listened to the CEO of Telecom Italia complain of the "big burden" that Internet companies like Facebook and Netflix put on telecom operators' networks. "Business models ... need to be revisited," he said at the time.

Now, ten years later, it looks like that may actually happen.

"Big Tech has been enjoying a free ride on our Internet infrastructure while skipping out on the billions of dollars in costs needed to maintain and build that network," wrote Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr this week.

He said that companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google should help fund the construction of broadband networks in rural areas because they have been making record profits off the use of those networks. "Congress should enact legislation that ensures Big Tech contributes an equitable amount," he wrote.

The USF compromise

Carr argued that Internet companies should be required to funnel money into the Universal Service Fund (USF) to pay for broadband services in rural areas. Created in the 1990s, the USF collects around $10 billion annually from telecommunications providers – many choose to pass this expense on to their customers.

Carr's new proposal arrived just days after the Biden White House said it is willing to accept a Republican proposal to spend $65 billion – instead of Biden's initial $100 billion – to construct broadband services in unserved areas.

While Democrats and Republicans appear to have reached an agreement on the amount of money they're willing to spend on crossing the digital divide, they still haven't agreed on how to finance all that spending. As noted by the New York Times, Biden wants to raise taxes on corporations to fund the effort, which Republicans oppose. Meantime, Republicans want to raise user fees like the gas tax, which the president opposes.

Thus, the notion of requiring Internet companies to pay into the USF would appear to provide a happy compromise.

Changing the new Gilded Age

"There's bipartisan support there," analyst Roger Entner of Recon Analytics told me. "It would solve the quagmire that we currently have in Congress."

Entner himself has written that Internet companies should help finance construction of the networks they use. "Everybody looks at the untold riches of this new gilded age: Why do they get all the benefits without having to pay for it?" he asked.

To be clear, this isn't the first time those in the telecom industry have called for changes to the USF. "It is effectively a regressive tax on consumers," AT&T CEO John Stankey wrote last year. In 2011, Light Reading's Carol Wilson was writing that USF need to be reformed. (See Why USF Reform Matters.)

But this time things might be different. It's "a serendipitous moment," Entner said.

Given Democrats' general interest in regulations on Big Tech, coupled with Republican openness to corporate taxation, the stars appear to be aligning around the notion of Big Tech paying up for telecom. And even Big Tech's man-made stars may not stop it this time.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Forget 5.5G, it's time to get ready for '5G-Advanced'

A decade ago, there was a debate involving LTE-Advanced, 4.5G and 4.9G. Today, the same debate is brewing around 5.5G, 5G-Advanced and, potentially, 6G.

Five reasons why US wireless growth is speeding up

The US wireless industry collected a total of more than 7 million new postpaid phone customers during the past 12 months. Where are all these new customers coming from?

Delta flight attendants help highlight a 5G future

'Flight attendants will soon have up to the minute digital catering inventory and be able to quickly locate items without opening a single door, using the camera on iPhone 12 and augmented reality,' Delta said.

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile offer unlimited 5G disappointment

The big three US carriers continue to tout new networks, but they remain relatively indifferent about helping customers connect without traditional telco frustrations.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems By Joachim Ungruh, Core Portfolio Management Leader, Nokia
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE