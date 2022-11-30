Telstra Americas hires customer solutions lead

NEW YORK – Telstra has named Katy Greenfield as Vice President of Customer Solutions for the Americas. She will lead a specialized team working directly with enterprises across the region to develop customized network connectivity products and services.

In her new role, Greenfield will draw on a diverse background in retail, commerce, information technology and telecommunications with direct experience in network infrastructure, operations and logistics, product development and cross-functional project management.

Her career includes a range of technical and sales management roles, most recently with Boulder, CO-based Zayo Group as Director of Solutions Engineering. She will report to Noah Drake, President, Americas for Telstra.

Read the full announcement here.

