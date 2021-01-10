Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Telefónica Spain goes on-prem with Oracle for OSS/BSS

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 10/1/2021
Comment (0)

Telefónica Spain has signed off on a "multi-year collaboration" deal with Oracle to host database software from the vendor's on-premises cloud environment.

According to the official announcement, Telefónica is going to migrate the "bulk" of its Oracle database systems to "Oracle Exadata [email protected]" The upshot is that Spain's incumbent will build a dedicated on-premises cloud platform to support delivery of new services, as well as house Telefonica's "mission-critical operational and commercial systems." In short that means BSS and OSS platforms. Oracle Exadata [email protected] is pitched as an on-premises deployment option of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, which is delivered as a managed cloud service in Telefónica's own data centers.

But why bother making the change? Telefónica says it's because it can consolidate those mission‑critical systems in a single platform, "while complying with data residency regulations, meeting latency requirements, and helping to significantly reduce operational costs."

James Crawshaw, a principal analyst with Omdia (a sister company to Light Reading), sees similarities between Oracle Exadata [email protected] and AWS Outposts. "To IT people it looks the same as public cloud – the same interfaces and APIs, for example – but it's running in a box in the operator's own data centres, so you don't have to worry about EU customer data leaving the EU or getting leaked accidentally," he told Light Reading. "You won't get any hardware economies of scale, as it will be a box from Oracle, but you are outsourcing some of the IT admin, such as operating system patches and so on."

Still room for public cloud

Telefónica Spain's on-premises enthusiasm, stressed Crawshaw, is not an indicator of any operator cooling on public cloud. "Not all of the apps will migrate due to regulatory or cost reasons, but as the big cloud vendors put more flags on their data centre maps the data sovereignty concerns are reduced," he said. "I expect public cloud uptake to increase but it's still early days."

Roy Illsley, Omdia chief analyst, notes too that Oracle Exadata [email protected] is part of a hybrid‑cloud play by the US supplier.

Want to know more OSS and BSS? Check out our dedicated OSS and BSS channel here on
Light Reading.

"While you get a fixed resource capability installed in your DC, it can extend to the public Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, so you are not constrained," he told Light Reading. Illsley says the hybrid model is the direction of travel enterprise organizations are taking, referring to last year's ICT Enterprise Insights survey, conducted by Omdia, that found an 18% growth in hybrid‑cloud adoption year-on-year.

Results of the 2021 survey will be out in mid-October.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G By Kashif Hussain, Wireless Solutions Director, VIAVI Solutions
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE