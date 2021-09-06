Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

T-Mobile's CMO Matt Staneff is no longer with the company

News Analysis Sue Marek, Special Contributor 6/9/2021
Comment (0)

T-Mobile no longer has a chief marketing officer. EVP and CMO Matt Staneff announced his departure on Twitter on June 1.

In his tweet, Staneff said: "From less than 10 million customers to more than 100 million customers, it's been a ride, but my stop is here and it's time for the next adventure." He also refers to spending more time with his family and training for an Iron Man Triathlon.

Staneff had been with T-Mobile for more than 16 years and held numerous senior leadership positions. As CMO he reported directly to CEO Mike Sievert and was responsible for everything from brand strategy to digital experience, advertising, sponsorships, events, promotions and customer acquisition and management.

Prior to becoming CMO, Staneff was EVP and chief commercial officer with the carrier and he also spent time in product and customer management and headed up customer loyalty at the wireless operator. Before joining T-Mobile, Staneff worked as an financial analyst with Intel.

"It was part of some shifts we’ve made to take our operating model to evolve our support of Lines of Business (Consumer, T-Mobile for Business and Emerging), while also establishing a strong center of gravity for our product management teams, and institute a single organization to drive the company’s brand and communications work (led by Janice Kapner). Segment marketing functions have been moved into our three primary Lines of Business," a T-Mobile representative wrote in response to question from Light Reading about Staneff's departure.

Although CEO Sievert was actually part of the leadership team that created the highly successful "uncarrier" campaign that rocketed T-Mobile to the forefront of the wireless industry and changed how US operators handle everything from device subsidies to subscriber contracts, Staneff also carried on that marketing effort during his tenure.

A recent interview in the September 2020 article in Brand Innovators, however, hints at Staneff's increasing workload. In the article Staneff referred to his growing workload due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's recent acquisition of Sprint. "I could be wrong, but I'm pretty sure I'm the only CMO that's had a pandemic, a merger and a new CEO to handle all at once," he said.

Staneff also said that the size of his team had doubled since the merger with Sprint and that he hadn't even met all of his leadership team because the pandemic required everyone to work from home.

— Sue Marek, special to Light Reading. Follow her @suemarek.

