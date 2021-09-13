Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

T-Mobile to sell prepaid, postpaid through Walmart

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/13/2021
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – When the Un-carrier says '5G for all,' they mean it. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it is expanding its retail presence for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile by launching in 2,300 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. Starting Oct. 18, the new shopping locations will more than double the Un-carrier's footprint in large national retailers, giving more customers in more places more choice when it comes to choosing a wireless provider and increasing access to America's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.

"In many parts of the country, limited competition when it comes to wireless service leaves some people with few options for plans or access to the benefits of 5G," said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. "5G for All means T-Mobile is bringing real choice and competition in wireless to many Americans. And even though online shopping continues to grow, we know that retail stores remain one of the primary places where wireless customers pick up devices and service. We're working to expand our retail footprint across the country to meet more people in more places every day."

"T-Mobile is a top wireless provider and one that we know our customers are going to be excited to shop in our stores and on Walmart.com," said Mehrdad Akbar, Vice President of Wireless Services, Walmart U.S. "We are thrilled to add T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile to our assortment and feel that it's yet another way we are delivering the best products and services to our customers to help them save money and live better."

Starting Oct. 18, anyone will be able to shop Metro by T-Mobile displays in select Walmart stores and through Walmart.com for smartphones, including affordable 5G phones, and three options for unlimited monthly rate plans all on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network. After choosing the device and plan that works best for them, customers can then activate online whenever is convenient and immediately begin to enjoy all the benefits of being a Metro customer. All Metro by T-Mobile plans in Walmart include unlimited talk, text and 5G data with Scam Shield protection and taxes and fees included. Don't need a new device? Customers can also purchase just a Metro by T-Mobile SIM at Walmart, swap it into their eligible device and activate online.

And starting Nov. 1, you will also be able to shop for T-Mobile devices and plans, including Magenta MAX, the Un-carrier's best plan, with smartphone data that won't slow down based on how much you use. Magenta MAX customers get great Un-carrier benefits like Netflix on Us, unlimited hotspot with 40GB of high-speed data, taxes and fees included and Scam Shield Premium. And now, all Magenta plan customers, Magenta MAX included, get a year of Apple TV+ for free! Customers can chat in-store with experts to decide what Un-carrier plan is best for them and walk out the same day with a new 5G device and unlimited 5G access.

T-Mobile is rapidly building out a 5G network that covers nearly everyone in the country; and brings fast, reliable wireless service across the country and delivers greater access to the latest wireless products, services and technology. Already, T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles — bigger in size than both of the Carriers' 5G networks combined. 165 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver faster speeds to more people than any other provider. T-Mobile is on track to have Ultra Capacity 5G deployed nationwide, covering 200 million people, by end of year.

This expansion into national retailers like Walmart underscores T-Mobile's commitment to bring wireless competition and access to everyone in America. Beyond greatly increasing access to 5G, the Un-carrier gave everyone in America the opportunity to get a free 5G smartphone with trade in of ANY working old phone, and unleashed T-Mobile Home Internet, a new broadband service available to nearly 10 million rural households. In addition, T-Mobile has committed to create 7,500 new jobs, build hundreds of new stores and is investing $25 million into small town revitalization projects through the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program.

