OSS/BSS/CX

T-Mobile to offer phone repairs

Light Reading 9/16/2021
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will soon offer in-store same day device repairs at 500 stores across the country – with more on the way – and is adding new Protection® benefits for customers, all starting November 1, 2021.

  • New in-store authorized repair locations. T-Mobile is upgrading 500 stores across the country to now include in-store device repairs by industry-certified experts from Assurant, with more locations to come. This is the first time T-Mobile will offer in-store repairs, and service locations are coming to nearly every major city across the country. Starting November 1, customers with Protection can check the T-Mobile Store Locator to find an authorized location and then use the online appointment tool (coming soon!) to get same-day repairs right inside a T-Mobile store. Repairs will be completed with some of the most highly-credentialed mobile repair technicians in the industry — that use only manufacturer-approved parts and are committed to fast and reliable service.
  • More claims included every year. T-Mobile's upgraded Protection, provided by Assurant, will now cover up to five claims per year. This is more than the industry standard of just three claims per 12 months.

These new benefits top an already-packed list of device protections loaded into Protection. Starting at $7 (+ tax) per month, Protection also includes:

  • Accidental damage, loss, and theft coverage — including next business day replacements
  • AppleCare for eligible Apple devices
  • Unlimited screen protector replacement — if it breaks, get a new one, and we'll even put it on for you
  • Hardware service coverage, such as a mechanical breakdown, included with unlimited claims
  • JUMP!® Upgrades — T-Mobile customers get the latest and greatest device sooner
  • Live tech support via the Protection app on iOS and Android
  • And more.

T-Mobile customers can add Protection when they make a qualified T-Mobile device purchase, completed repair, lease or finance – or up to 30 days later – in a T-Mobile store, online or by calling their T-Mobile Team of Experts.

T-Mobile

