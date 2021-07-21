T-Mobile sweetens prepaid with free iPhone 12 mini

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is helping people get back to school, and now Metro by T-Mobile is getting in on the action with iPhone 12 mini on Us — the first and only prepaid provider to offer the 5G-capable iPhone 12 mini on Us — starting July 22. And, as always, it comes with access to T-Mobile's award-winning nationwide 5G network on all plans.

Here's how it works: You pick up your iPhone 12 mini with 5G from a Metro by T-Mobile store, and after three months, T-Mobile gives you a rebate making that phone yours free and clear. Simply bring in your qualifying trade in and activate your phone number on Metro's top-of-the-line unlimited plan. It's $60 per month or just $30 per person per month for a family of four. And that plan is absolutely STACKED — unlimited talk, text and 5G smartphone data; monthly taxes and fees included and 15GB of high-speed hotspot data … PLUS an Amazon Prime membership for #AllTheThingsRightAway.

"When we said 5G for all, we meant it. And Metro by T-Mobile is giving you the 5G access you deserve," said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, Consumer Group. "With 5G included at no extra cost, and now iPhone 12 mini on Us when you join the Metro by T-Mobile family, you can experience the 5G future now."

